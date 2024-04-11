Madonna emotionally honours Pulse nightclub victims during Miami concert

The Vogue singer took a moment during her Celebration Tour stop to recognise those affected by the tragedy, during which 49 people were killed and 53 were injured at a gay nightclub in Orlando seven years ago. "I want to draw attention to that moment because nightclubs and music and dance are what bring us together. They shouldn't be places or things that we do that bring us sadness and tragedy and murder and death and pain and suffering and trauma," Madonna said, according to footage obtained by local outlet WKMG News 6.