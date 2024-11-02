Madonna and Her Boyfriend Akeem Morris Rock Couples Costumes for Halloween

The singer shared photos of the couple's Halloween looks on Instagram on Nov. 1

Madonna is sharing a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with her loved ones!



On Friday, Nov. 1, the singer, 66, posted photos on Instagram of herself and her boyfriend Akeem Morris both dressed in religious-themed Halloween costumes of the Weeping Madonna statue (for Madonna) and a nun (for Morris) as they partied with family and friends.

“For Halloween, I was the Crying Madonna…,” Madonna explained of her Halloween look in the caption, adding, “All my friends came to pray with me 🎃👻😵.”

In the one photo the pop icon shared of the pair, she and Morris, 28, stood side-by-side with their hands each clasped together in a room decorated with fake cobwebs.

Madonna wore a head-to-toe white outfit consisting of a lace-trimmed dress with a matching veil, a tall gold rose crown and white fishnet gloves. She wore a smokey eye and dark pink glossy lips and fake tears of blood on her face.

Morris, meanwhile, wore an all-black nun costume consisting of a headdress, long-sleeved top and pants. The couple accessorized their Halloween outfits with matching cross necklaces.

Madonna shared a second photo of her and Morris in their costumes as they crouched down beside a table with a statue of a head sporting a fishnet stocking on top of it surrounded by a series of candles in red glasses.

Morris also posted a photo of the pair together for Halloween on his Instagram, showing them standing beside each other in the same room, appearing to pray as they looked towards the floor.

“Give the Devil his Peace ……..👺,” he wrote in the caption.



Madonna's latest post with Morris comes after she shared photos of the pair attending a soccer game together on Sept. 30. The pair have been romantically linked since July 2024, after the singer posted photos of them holding hands and getting close for Independence Day in New York City.

Other photos included in Madonna’s Nov. 1 post showed her posing in her costume while standing in between two girls wearing zombi masks indoors, who appeared to be her twin daughters Stella and Estere, 12, and posing with friends, including Salma Hayek, who wore an elaborate headpiece, during their spooky celebrations.

On her Instagram Stories, Madonna posted a selfie of her sporting minimal make-up, which appeared to have been taken before or during her transformation into the Weeping Madonna.

“Before the crying 💧💧💧,” she wrote over the photo.

In the snap, the “Music” singer wore pigtails in her hair as strips of tape were seen plastered over a glass patch worn over one of her eyes.

