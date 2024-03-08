Madonna And Kylie Minogue Just Gave Pop Fans The Moment They've Been Waiting 4 Decades For

Kylie Minogue and Madonna performing together for the first time ever X/The Kia Forum/Dave_TVNYC

It’s a good morning to be a pop fan, let’s just say that.

During the latest stop on her ongoing Celebration Tour in California on Thursday night, Madonna brought out a special guest in fellow pop legend Kylie Minogue, with the pair performing together during the show.

Over the years, the two singers have always spoken fondly of one another, and have long been at the centre of calls to duet – which they finally did after decades of fan demands on Thursday night.

Fittingly, the pair covered Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive together, before leading the crowd in an acapella sing-a-long of Kylie’s signature hit Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

A moment decades in the making: @KylieMinogue joins @Madonna onstage at the Celebration Tour! pic.twitter.com/ckqTVgnFSh — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) March 8, 2024

Kylie Minogue came out and did a debute with Madonna. What the fuck pic.twitter.com/ASmQRCokWy — maxwell (icon/iconic) (@me_lgbtina) March 8, 2024

Happening now: @kylieminogue joins #Madonna as a surprise performer at her tour in LA. They duet “I Will Survive” pic.twitter.com/RPbsBrYec4 — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) March 8, 2024

IT HAPPENED Madonna and Kylie Minogue perform I Will Survive and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head in Los Angeles at the Celebration Tour! Vids & pics coming on my insta later #Madonna#Kylie#KylieMinoguepic.twitter.com/sI2NtrFjl0 — NSPh0t0s (@NSPh0t0s) March 8, 2024

KYLIE MINOGUE AND MADONNA PERFORM 'I WILL SURVIVE' pic.twitter.com/texcWC0Hbu — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) March 8, 2024

Big ups to Katrina Kinzler for capturing the cockteased moment of Madonna & Kylie Minogue MEETING, BEING PHOTOGRAPHED SIDE BY SIDE and DUETTING (on "I Will Survive" and "Can't Get You Out of My Head"). pic.twitter.com/vyAE1KktIe — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) March 8, 2024

Kylie even sported a t-shirt emblazoned with Madonna’s name for the occasion, returning the favour 24 years after the Like A Prayer singer wore a similar top at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Madonna performed in a Kylie t-shirt at the EMAs in 2000 JONAS EKSTROMER via Getty Images

After their duet, Kylie posted a video of herself in the crowd at Madonna’s show, dancing to her performance of Ray Of Light.

“MADONNA. It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!!” she wrote, pointing out their performance took place around International Women’s Day. “THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

A decade ago, Kylie spoke to HuffPost UK about her hopes to team up with Madonna one day.

“That would be incredible!” she enthused. “It’s like maybe the world would stop mid orbit! Yeah, it would be incredible.

“I don’t know if it would ever happen. Maybe it’s something that will live in our imagination.”

Asked a similar question last year, Kylie hinted: “Of course I would [collaborate with Madonna]. She’s going on tour, you know…?”

Both hit-makers are currently riding an enormous wave of success, with Madonna receiving rave reviews for her Celebration Tour, and Kylie picking up both a Grammy win and Brit Award nomination off the back of her chart-topping album Tension.

