Madonna’s most loved song among BBC Radio 2 listeners unveiled

Like A Prayer by Madonna has been crowned BBC Radio 2 listeners’ favourite song from her extensive back catalogue.

The 1989 hit, which was the lead single for her fourth album of the same name, came out on top after listeners voted in a poll for which track by the Queen of Pop they loved the most.

Written and produced by both Madonna and her long-time collaborator Patrick Leonard, the single went to number one across the world including the UK, US, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

The singer, whose real name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, previously said the song was about a passionate young girl “so in love with God that it is almost as though he were the male figure in her life”.

The album it led pulled on her own experiences of growing up in a Catholic family and the emotions she experienced after her marriage with US actor Sean Penn ended.

The music video for the song sees Madonna kiss the feet of the statue of a black saint who steps out of a cage to become her flesh-and-blood lover.

As they embrace in a church pew, a black gospel chorus sings behind her vocal.

The singer faced a backlash to the music video at the time from religious groups including the Vatican.

In the radio poll, the classic song saw off tough competition from a host of hits from her repertoire, with Vogue from her 1990 album I’m Breathless coming in second.

Into The Groove, which featured on her second album Like A Virgin in 1984, came third while Papa Don’t Preach, from her third record True Blue in 1986, took fourth and hit Like A Virgin finished fifth.

Madonna has been making hits since the 1980s (Aurore Marechal/PA)

The full list will feature on a special BBC Radio 2 show on New Year’s Day hosted by Scott Mills which pays tribute to the veteran singer.

For the vote, which launched in November on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show and closed on December 8, listeners were asked to select up to five of their favourite tracks from Madonna’s 61 top 10 UK hits.

Scott hailed Like A Prayer as a “phenomenal track” by the US singer and encouraged listeners to tune in to celebrate her body of work.

Story continues

Radio 2’s head of music, Jeff Smith, said: “Madonna has been inspiring fellow artists musically, artistically and creatively for 40 years, so I’m delighted that Radio 2 listeners cast tens of thousands of votes for their favourite songs which can be enjoyed on New Year’s Day.

“Or on BBC Sounds on Boxing Day if Madonna fans can’t wait that long.”

The top 10 Madonna singles as voted for by BBC Radio 2 listeners are:

1. Like A Prayer (1989)

2. Vogue (1990)

3. Into The Groove (1985)

4. Papa Don’t Preach (1986)

5. Like A Virgin (1984)

6. Borderline (1983)

7. Crazy For You (1985)

8. Ray Of Light (1998)

9. Holiday (1983)

10. Material Girl (1984)

Your Ultimate Madonna Song is available on BBC Sounds now and on BBC Radio 2 on Monday January 1 from 2 to 5pm.