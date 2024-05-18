Madonna shares Northampton choir video with 19.8m followers

The Northants Sings Out clip was shared on Madonna's Instagram Stories [Getty Images]

Madonna has shared a choir's video with her 19.8m followers after they posted a clip singing one of her hits.

Northants Sings Out, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent, performed an unaccompanied rendition of the chorus of Music and put it on social media.

Since then, it has been picked up by the Queen of Pop herself, who shared it on her Instagram Stories.

The choir's conductor, Gareth Fuller, said an endorsement from Madonna was "just unreal".

Northants Sing Out shot to fame with an appearance on hit TV show Britain's Got talent, which saw them get a standing ovation from the audience and three straight 'Yes' votes from the judges.

They performed part of the hymn All is Well, which segued into an energetic rendition of Show Me Love by Robin S.

The episode was watched by five million people and 280,000 viewers have seen the choir's performance on YouTube.

Their original 10-second clip of Madonna's song, Music, attracted 24,000 likes and more than 500 comments, as well as sparking the interest of the superstar singer herself.

Gareth Fuller, the founder and conductor of the choir, said: "To receive an endorsement by an artist as phenomenal - both live and on record - as Madonna is just unreal.

"We are just absolutely over the moon and hope that, through Madonna's support of our voices and music, we can reach more people and find joy through the power of singing together."

He added: "Words cannot express how grateful, overwhelmed, and humbled we are by the amazing feedback from the public and industry. The outpouring of love has been mind-blowing."

He said some members of the choir, aged from 25 to 65, "never thought singing would create confidence, friendship and a renewed belief that they can do anything they put their mind to".

The choir will celebrate its 10th birthday later this year with a summer run of shows including the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park near Northampton on 16 June and a Homecoming Anniversary Show in November.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830