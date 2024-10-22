Madonna and Twins Stella and Estere Pose for Sweet Backstage Snaps with Billie Eilish at N.Y.C. Concert

The pop superstar shared several photos on Instagram after attending Eilish's Madison Square Garden gig with her 12-year-old twin daughters on Oct. 17

Madonna/Instagram Madonna and her twins Stella and Estere pose with Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish hung out with some special guests at her recent New York City show.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Madonna attended Eilish's Madison Square Garden Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour gig with her 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere, and the 66-year-old made sure to later document the occasion on her Instagram.

Among a carousel of photos and videos posted on Monday, Oct. 21, Madonna and two of her children spent some time backstage with Eilish, 22, who smiled while posing in the middle of the twins for one sweet snap.

Madonna/Instagram Billie Eilish poses with Madonna's twins Stella and Estere

Another picture showed Madonna standing next to Eilish, as the twins stood either side of them, while the "Material Girl" hitmaker also posed for several selfies and photos with her daughters at the show.

The first images in the post showed Madonna posing for multiple sexy snaps, wearing sunglasses and fishnet tights and gloves, while later videos and images were all taken at Eilish's concert.

Madonna/Instagram Madonna with her twins Estere and Stella

One clip showed Madonna's daughters singing along to Eilish performing "Birds of a Feather," as well as another video of the 22-year-old singing "when the party's over" and a further shot of her on stage.

"It’s nice to get out ……………. 🕊️ @billieeilish .🤍," Madonna captioned the post.

The Queen of Pop was also joined by her boyfriend Akeem Morris for the outing, but he wasn't pictured in her Instagram post. The gig came less than two weeks after the death of Madonna's beloved younger brother, Christopher Ciccone.

Ciccone died of cancer on Oct. 4 at age 63. Two days after his passing, the “Like a Prayer” singer shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, referring to her late brother as "the closest human to me for so long."



Eilish is now heading to perform two sold-out dates at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 and 3, before continuing to perform more dates in the U.S. and Canada through the end of the year.

In early 2025, she'll then head to Australia, before taking her tour to Europe and the U.K., where she'll finish up the dates at Dublin's 3Arena on July 27, 2025.

The "Ocean Eyes" singer is currently taking a bit of a break after her N.Y.C. shows on Oct. 16, 17, and 18. One of the gigs didn't go entirely to plan as Eilish shared a clip of herself falling down the stairs on her Instagram Stories.

Billie Eilish/Instagram Billie Eilish shows off her bruise after falling during Madison Square Garden show

The musician re-posted a TikTok clip from a fan showing the fall, which had the caption, "Billie falling down the stairs at MSG."

Eilish then showcased her big bruise in a photo, writing, "But literally."

