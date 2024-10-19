Madonna Watches Billie Eilish’s N.Y.C. Concert with Her Boyfriend in First Public Outing Since Her Brother’s Death

The pop icon attended the singer's Oct. 17 show with boyfriend Akeem Morris at Madison Square Garden

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Ethan Miller/Getty Billie Eilish; Madonna

For her first public outing since her brother’s death, Madonna stepped out at Madison Square Garden to watch Billie Eilish perform.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Queen of Pop, 66, and boyfriend Akeem Morris attended Eilish’s concert at the iconic New York City venue, supporting the 22-year-old singer-songwriter and her brother Finneas from the stands, per photos published by Daily Mail.

The couple was seen chatting in the crowd as the “What Was I Made For?” singer addressed the crowd, fan footage shows.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Billie Eilish performing in 2024

Madonna’s N.Y.C. outing with Morris comes less than two weeks after the death of her beloved younger brother, Christopher Ciccone.

Ciccone died of cancer on Oct. 4 at age 63. Two days after his passing, the “Like a Prayer” singer took to social media to share a sweet tribute to her late brother, referring to him as "the closest human to me for so long."

On Instagram, the pop legend shared a collection of photos of herself and Christopher — who, at various times, served her as a creative director, backup dancer, interior designer and more — throughout the years. She also penned him a long and moving message, remembering him for his "impeccable taste" and "sharp tongue."

“My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long,” she began. “Its hard to explain our bond But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

She and Christopher “took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood,” she wrote, adding that dance was “a kind of superglue that held us together.”

“Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too,” the Michigan-born star continued. “My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay. a word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived.”

Recalling how when she “finally got the courage” to move to N.Y.C. to be a dancer, her late brother followed, she wrote that “again we took each other’s hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City!"



The superstar finished by revealing that in recent years, the siblings were not on speaking terms for a time. But when Christopher became ill, “we found our way back to each other,” she added.

“I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end,” she wrote. “Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced.Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.💔.”

Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Madonna with her late brother, Christopher Ciccone, in 1997

Madonna and Eilish previously made headlines together after Queen of Pop defended the star's style choices when she lost a sizable chunk of Instagram followers after debuting a new, more feminine look in 2021.

"The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories: You're either in the virgin category or the whore category," Madonna told ELLE for Eilish's 2021 cover story.

"Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she's been a teenager all this time," she told the magazine. "[But] if she wants to turn around and take photographs where she is portrayed as a feminine woman, showing her body in a way that she hasn't in the past, then why should she be punished for it?"

"Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want," Madonna continued. "If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word."



