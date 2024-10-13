Madrid mobilises for affordable housing and fair rents

Thousands marched through the streets of Madrid on Sunday to demand affordable housing and reasonable rents. The protest was called by around 40 neighbourhood and tenant associations. The housing crisis in Madrid and other Spanish cities was the focus of the march.

The march started at Atocha and went to the Paseo del Prado where the day before the Armed Forces had paraded for National Day. The Sindicato de Inquilinas and various organisations led the march and carried banners with messages such as "Lower prices" and chanting "We can't make ends meet. If prices don't come down, rent strike" and "Renters guilty, government responsible".

Valeria Racu, a spokesperson for the tenant union, warned landlords and real estate firms that their "impunity is over," even hinting at a possible rent strike. She said, "If you keep raising prices, we will stop paying them, and there will be no police, courts, or thugs to evict us all."

Demands for action

Protesters directed their anger not just at landlords but also at government officials. They demanded the resignation of Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez, accusing her of inaction on the housing crisis. Racu said, "You have only one pending: to take responsibility. That’s why we demand the minister resigns".

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was also targeted for opposing the national housing law. Paloma López Bermejo, CC.OO. secretary-general in Madrid urged Ayuso to stop opposing the law and to act on the housing crisis.

Impact on tenants

According to CC.OO., more than 50% of the salary of the workers of the region goes towards housing, and it’s severely affecting the quality of life of the residents. Many young people in Madrid are facing a double burden of low wages and high rents, some are spending up to 50% of their income in housing.

The protest also targeted the vulture funds, accusing them of evicting long-time residents without offering alternatives. They pointed to specific buildings owned by these funds, highlighting the threat they pose to affordable housing.

This rally in Madrid is part of a broader movement, with similar protests planned in cities like Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga. Organisers like the Platform for the Right to Housing have been working at a grassroots level to unite communities in the fight for affordable housing.

Despite the introduction of a State Housing Law and other measures, protesters argue that these initiatives are not enough to curb rising housing costs. They're demanding stricter controls on evictions, more regulation on rent prices, and greater investment in social housing.