Mae Whitman announces pregnancy with help of 'Parenthood' co-stars Lauren Graham, Miles Heizer

It's Mother's Day, and "Parenthood" star Mae Whitman is celebrating by bringing her TV family and real-life growing family together.

Whitman, who starred as Amber Holt on the NBC dramedy, revealed she is pregnant in an Instagram post Sunday. The post featured a sweet, black-and-white photo of Whitman posing with former co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer. The group huddled together for the nostalgic shot while Whitman showed off her baby bump in a cropped black top.

"Not to make a 'Parenthood' episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼" Whitman wrote. "Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"

On "Parenthood," which follows the ups and downs of the Braverman family, Graham played Sarah Braverman, the mother of Whitman's character Amber. Meanwhile, Heizer portrayed Amber's brother Drew Holt.

Whitman also shared some throwback cast photos in the post, including a life-imitates-art pic of a pregnant Amber beside Sarah.

"Parenthood," which ran on NBC from 2010-2015, enjoyed an intense cult following despite modest ratings and stuck around for six seasons thanks to an upscale audience profile. The show was nominated for a People's Choice Award for favorite network TV drama in 2014.

Both show creator Jason Katims and star Peter Krause told USA TODAY in 2015 that they'd be happy to revisit the Bravermans at some point, in something shorter than a regular TV series.

"I think it's nice to leave series alone" after they end, Krause said at the time. "But, on this particular one, I'd be open to getting together with these people and doing something again."

