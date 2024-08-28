Mae Whitman Welcomes Her First Baby, a Boy — and His Name Shares a Sweet “Parenthood ”Connection

The newly minted mom sweetly named her son after her onscreen brother and real-life best friend

Mae Whitman/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty Mae Whitman welcomes her first baby

Mae Whitman is a mom!

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the actress, 36, announced she welcomed her first baby, a boy, sharing a sweet photo on her Instagram. In the picture, the newborn's little foot can be seen, gripping Whitman's finger as she snapped a photo outside.

Whitman also took a moment to share more about her son in her caption, revealing that she'd chosen the name Miles, the name of the actor who plays her brother Drew Holt in Parenthood.

"Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted," Whitman wrote in her caption. "He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth)."

Whitman's best friend, Miles Heizer, costarred with her on Parenthood for six seasons.

"We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents. thank you to @kaiserbente and @carynfieldsand everyone at @moxiebirth and @huntingtonhospital for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace and to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We’re so happy!♌️ 👶🏼🦁."

In May, Whitman revealed that she was expecting her first baby on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from her time on the hit NBC drama Parenthood.

Whitman's character, Amber Holt, was pregnant in the sixth and final season of the show. The actress' post featured photos with her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, and onscreen brother, Heizer, from the time her character was pregnant.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼," Whitman captioned the carousel. "Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

Read the original article on People.