“MAFS' ”Austin and Jessica Hurd Welcome Their Second Baby Boy Together: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)

The couple welcomed their son on Friday, Aug. 9, making son Westin, 2, an older brother

Jessica Studer Austin and Jessica Hurd with their newborn son.

Jessica and Austin Hurd are parents of two!

The Married at First Sight alums, who met on season 10 of the Lifetime reality show, welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Friday, Aug. 9, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Their newest addition joins big brother Westin, whom the couple welcomed in November 2021.

"Austin, Westin and I are so thrilled to welcome our sweet bundle of joy to the family. Everyone is happy and healthy and we are madly in love," Jessica tells PEOPLE. "[I'm] so grateful for this beautiful little family of mine and excited for all the days ahead."

The couple's baby boy weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21 inches at birth. "And he looks just like his brother Westin!" the pair says.



Jessica Hurd/Instagram; Jessica Studer Austin and Jessica Hurd's newborn son, Austin and Jessica Hurd.

The couple initially revealed they were expecting their second baby together in March, when the couple told PEOPLE exclusively, "We are expecting a baby the beginning of August 2024! I'm 20 weeks now!"

"We aren't going to find out the gender," she added, "going to keep it a surprise until we deliver."



"Working in labor and delivery, I always find surprises extra special. So excited to share this with everyone! Love: Jessica, Austin & Westin Hurd."

In 2021, the couple welcomed their son Westin Paul, sharing the news exclusively with PEOPLE. Their baby boy arrived weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 20 inches.

Jessica Studer Austin and Jessica Hurd with their newborn son.

"We're ALL doing great and are healthy just very tired," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Thrilled to finally meet him and excited to bring him home."

When the couple initially announced they were expecting their first baby together, Jessica told PEOPLE she and Austin were "super excited about this new adventure of parenthood."

"We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met but wanted to wait for the time to be right. Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H," she added.



