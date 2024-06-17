MAFS Australia couple announce birth of first child

Married at First Sight Australia's Johnny and Kerry Balbuziente have announced the birth of their baby daughter.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child together, and over weekend, they jointly confirmed on Instagram they'd now become proud parents.

"Introducing... Chloe Rossi Balbuziente [yellow heart emoji]," began the caption to a hospital photo of Kerry cradling the newborn. "Born 14th June 2024. Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure. Love my girls so much!"

As is tradition, the post's comment section was rammed with congratulatory replies from the MAFS duo's fans.

"Awesome news!! Huge Congratulations ~ she will be very loved having the bestest Mummy & Daddy," said one fan.

While another added: "One of our greatest love stories becomes even more beautiful. Huge congrats to you and Johnny, so happy for you guys, that kiddo won the parent lottery with you two", before a third chipped in with: "Aw! You guys will be the best parents!! Congratulations".

Channel 4

Kerry herself provided the pregnancy news back at the start of 2024.

She captioned a photo with Johnny and their pet dog by the pool: "Baby B incoming, June 2024. Thrilled to be adding a much wanted and already so loved member to our family.

"Our journey took a bit longer than we'd hoped for but not as long as others. Thinking of everyone still on their path."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

