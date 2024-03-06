MAFS Australia reveals surprise decision for couple who quit show

Married at First Sight Australia spoilers follow.

Wednesday's (March 6) episode of Married at First Sight Australia saw Natalie Parham and Collins Christian make a surprise return after quitting the show.

Following Tuesday's tense first dinner party, the rest of the couples moved into their shared apartments in Sydney. Then the experts announced the return of Confessions Week.

After recently deciding to quit the experiment following a lack of romance with her husband, Natalie had a change of heart and arrived at the apartments to give things another go.

"The last time I spoke to Collins was at the dinner party, saying our final goodbyes. He probably thinks I jetted home to Melbourne on the first flight," Natalie said on her return.

"Having spent some time alone, and being able to sleep on it as well, really helped me to want to be here. I've decided to stay in the experiment, but if [Collins] starts to do that surface level performance, I'm out," she added.

As Natalie arrived at her shared apartment with Collins, the groom was shocked to see her. "Oh, wow! I'm shocked and speechless," he said. "She's back. It's good to see her."

"I still feel like there's things I need to learn about myself and about this relationship before I call this quits," Natalie told Collins, before sharing her disappointment at his reaction at the dinner party.

"You didn't really pick up on my cues that I really wanted you to be by my side, like I spiralled. I wish you could have bolstered me up a bit," she said.

She continued: "I wish you came over and used some of that positive energy you have so much."

Natalie also said she would be staying in a separate apartment, as the couple continued to take things "day by day."

"Are you sure about your feelings and wanting to be here?" Natalie asked, to which Collins replied, "Yeah, are you sure?"

"That's what I need to sort out," Natalie said.

Could this be a fresh start for the pair?

