MAFS Australia sees Eden react to Jayden's new look

Married at First Sight Australia's Eden Harper took a cheeky swipe at her partner Jayden Eynauld's new moustache in tonight's (April 9) episode on E4.

The couple's journey had taken a few wobbles of late with a nervy Eden asking him to withhold information about a betrayal in the cast, but upon sitting down for Feedback Week, she reflected on the pride it gave her that they'd moved on and were now in a better place together.

"What we learned was mine and Jayden's morals and principles align exactly. I personally feel like we're stronger than ever now," Eden told the cameras.

Jayden then added: "Our values do align, but the way we go about things sometimes might be a little bit different. But we got through it, we're a team!"

Soon after, Eden's mushiness descended into banter.

"Last night I was very impressed with Jayden, when he does get feedback he does really take it onboard and think about it and action it, but literally my only concern is that I can't take him seriously with that moustache," she confessed.



Sporting a vest and camouflage trousers as the pair sat down, he laughed: "I can't believe I forgot I left my mo on."

The unimpressed Eden casually pointed out: "How you're dressing right now is very, like, porn star. And then the moustache..." before an amused Jayden joked he was there to "scoop your pool".

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

