MAFS Australia star shares "proper pixie" hair transformation video

Married at First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco has unveiled a new hairstyle, showing off a "proper pixie" look.

The star appeared on the ninth season of the reality show and coupled up with Jack Millar during the experiment, before the couple eventually separated following the conclusion of the season.

Back in March, the star showcased a new look as she chopped her hair in order to raise awareness for Australia's Leukaemia Foundation, and she has now taken to Instagram to reveal that she has gone for a permanent pixie look.

"BUONA SERA | come watch me get my hair cut into a proper PIXIE at a barber in Calabria!" she wrote in the caption. "I was apprehensive if Bruno could nail the brief but he absolutely did! I'm OBSESSED with my #pixiecut. The Domenica of 6 months ago wouldn't have been able to do this! #GROWTH".

The post also included a video of Domenica preparing and subsequently getting her cut, with the star saying she was inspired to opt for the style by Audrey Hepburn's appearance in movie Roman Holiday.

Domenica's new style received plenty of praise from her followers, with one follower commenting: "Honestly you pull this off SO well - so elegant and beautiful." Another follower wrote: "It's only perfection", with a third saying: "Love it, shows off your natural beauty. Keep it short. It suits you".

Domenica revealed in the video that she was in Bovalino, Calabria to visit her family, with the trip coming shortly after a visit to Croatia. The star detailed that she was checking in on "long-lost family" on her travels, sharing some updates with her followers.

"ISTRIA #croatia | The many holiday emotions that you go through in one day; being over tired, sweating out of places you never knew existed, and seeing your Nonna meet family for the first time!" she captioned one post.

She added in another that meeting her family had been "incredible but also emotionally exhausting", saying that she has "been needing to take time for ME to recharge".

