MAFS Australia's Tahnee Cook enjoys night out with UK groom

Married at First Sight Australia star Tahnee Cook has enjoyed a night out with a groom from the UK series of the hit reality show.

As well as soaking up the sights amid her current stay in London, Tahnee has met up with MAFS UK star Thomas Kriaras.

The duo enjoyed an evening of cocktails as they bonded over their respective experiences on the popular TV dating show.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tahnee shared a short video of herself and Thomas out at a bar together. The fun clip saw the former MAFS stars toasting each other with matching cocktails.

"Getting espresso martinis and chatting about your TV marriages," she wrote, adding a love heart emoji next to Thomas’ name.

The MAFS meet-up comes just weeks after Tahnee posted a light-hearted TikTok saying: "Just out here looking for my London boy".

Tahnee was previously meant to have a shorter stay in London but in a recent TikTok post revealed she was extending her trip.

"I decided to cancel my flight and stay in London for a bit longer," she said. "Don't know how long I'm going to be staying for yet but I'm having such a great time."

Her trip to the UK comes after her split from her MAFS co-star Ollie Skelton in December 2023.

The couple first met at the altar during season 10 of the Australian reality series, having been matched by the show’s panel of relationship experts.

After ending the show as a couple, Tahnee and Ollie later left fans heartbroken when they announced their break-up following a 16-month-long relationship.

Meanwhile, Thomas was paired with Rozz Darlington on MAFS UK but sadly didn’t get his happy ever after on the show.

The couple parted ways in an emotional episode during their homestay, with Rozz revealing "the bubble had burst" on their romance.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

