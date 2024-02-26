MAFS couple announce pregnancy news with adorable video

Married at First Sight Australia's Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple first met on the sixth Aussie season of the reality TV behemoth, which aired back in 2019. They welcomed their first child, a boy named Ollie, together in 2020.

The couple announced that they are expecting again in an Instagram video in which Cameron opened his shirt to show Jules and Ollie on the beach, with Ollie pressing his head against his mum's baby bump.

Related: Channel 4 responds after MAFS UK's Nathanial shares social anxiety diagnosis following show

"When 3 becomes 4," they wrote in the caption.

"We both can only imagine our hearts capacity to love will just keep on expanding… So excited to Announce we have a new addition to the family joining us in July."

Speaking to Australia's Stellar magazine, Jules revealed that she is 20 weeks pregnant and explained how the couple have been trying to conceive again for several years.

"We've been trying since Ollie was one, and he is now three-and-a-half," she said.

Wendell Teodoro - Getty Images

Related: MAFS cast 2023 – Where are the Aussie couples and contestants now?

"We were going into 2024 thinking, 'If it doesn't happen, we will look at IVF'. But I never lost faith that my body could do this again."

She also explained why they kept the announcement quiet for so long, saying: "When I was pregnant the first time, I didn't like all of the attention and the negativity from horrible people about my body. This time round, it has been really lovely. I can't hide it anymore. I am popped.

"It has been nice keeping it between family and friends and a bit more private this time."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like