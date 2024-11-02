MAFS' Ella May Ding debuts cherry red hair transformation

Married at First Sight Australia's Ella May Ding has debuted her striking new cherry red hair colour.

The reality TV personality, who took part in the 2022 season, showcased her new style in an Instagram video of herself in a salon chair posing in the mirror.

Thanking her stylist in the caption, Ella said: "INSANE !! Thank you so much @jorge_komo for creating such a unique colour. You are a magician and I adore U!"

The same hairdresser helped her go blonde earlier this year, where Ella explained that she "just love[s] a bit of change every now and then."

A few months ago, Ella responded to rumours that she had a falling out with her co-star and former podcast co-host Domenica Calarco.

Back in August, the duo announced that their show Sit With Us had ended after a "joint decision", and that they would pursue solo projects instead.

Ella stated: "There is no issues with Dom and I, there [are] no problems. It is just a chapter closing and that is okay.

"Two years ago feels like I was just a kid. It's just crazy. And now we're adults and we're both evolved, we've both changed so much.

"Thank you so much for allowing us and me to share my journey with you on the podcast."

Just a few days ago, Domenica announced her own solo podcast, Mad Woman.

"After months of hard work, real talk, and raw energy, @madwoman.podcast is finally here and I can't wait for you to listen," she wrote.

"This journey is all about embracing the madness, the vulnerability, and the power of unapologetic conversations. Are you ready to join the ride?"

