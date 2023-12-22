MAFS expert Mel Schilling issues cancer update after surgery

Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling has issued an update on her cancer battle, revealing that she has now undergone surgery.

The star revealed on Wednesday (December 20) that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer the previous week, with the expert set to stay in hospital over the festive season.

Mel has since updated fans on her recovery, revealing on Instagram that she underwent surgery yesterday, writing: “So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better!

“Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localized in my colon. Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast!

“I have been absolutely blown away by the countless messages of support I have received from all of you beautiful people. I am so very touched and can honestly say it’s made a difference, so thank you all.

“I also wanted to say that everyone in the UK should be incredibly proud of the people of the NHS. I’m not talking about the funding, the structure or the waiting lists, just the people. Everyone from my consultant to the surgical team and especially the wonderful nurses managing my recovery have been just superb.”

Mel concluded the heartfelt note by lauding the professionalism and “sunny disposition” of the staff, terming the NHS as a “precious institution.” She also set a personal goal for herself, resolving to “get her ass” out of hospital in time for Christmas.

The comment section was inundated with messages of support, with one follower writing: “Sending you lots of love and healing hugs. Hope that you get home for Christmas and have a wonderful time with your family xx”

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support , or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer .



