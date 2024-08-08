MAFS star Al Perkins confirms split from TikTok star

Married at First Sight Australia star Al Perkins has confirmed he has split up from TikTok star Hope Kelesis.

The reality star rose to fame on the 2022 season of the show, where he was paired with Samantha Moitzi – though they broke up before the final decision.

Al had recently been dating Hope, though has revealed on TikTok that they have parted ways, sharing a clip of himself in the car.

"When you go through a break-up and suddenly every song on radio is about you," he wrote on the clip, adding in the caption: "Anyone else felt this[?]"

He received support in the comments from MAFS co-star Mitch Eynaud, who wrote: "Feels…".

"Wine is the best therapy," Al wrote in response.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Al found himself at the centre of controversy after petting and appearing to feed a quokka, which are found on the Rottnest Island off Western Australia.

This is against rules that state visitors cannot touch or feed the rare marsupials, Al seemingly breaking these after posting photos of himself with them, including the warning signs.

He later revealed that he was contacted by the Western Australia government, and apologised while appearing on a podcast with MAFS star Ollie Skelton.

"If [the Western Australia government] are listening, government officials of Rottnest Island, I want to say that I am sincerely sorry for my actions and my behaviour on the day of going on Rottnest Island," he said.

"I'd seen one of your prized fur babies, and I just had to touch it. And I know that you guys said not to, so I am really sorry and I ask for your forgiveness."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

