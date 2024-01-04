MAFS star Chanita Stephenson announces heartbreaking family loss

Married at First Sight UK star Chanita Stephenson has announced the sad news that her mother Chondelle, who appeared on the show, has passed away.

The star, who took part in the seventh series of the reality show in 2022, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, posting a series of pictures of her mum including a few of them together.

"Chondelle Stephenson better known as my strong, beautiful, funny, intelligent, caring, courageous Mother," she wrote alongside broken heart and dove emojis. "I miss you so much already".

Related: MAFS star announces engagement with sweet proposal picture

Chanita has since received a number of supportive comments, including from Married at First Sight UK series six star Megan Wolfe, who wrote: "My heart hurts for you. Sending so much love".

Series eight star Erica Roberts added: "So sorry for your loss Chanita. Sending you so much love & hugs", while Love Island's Sharon Gaffka said: "Sending you the biggest hug ever Chanita! I’m sorry for your loss".

Chanita was paired with Jordan Emmett-Connelly on Married at First Sight UK, though the couple decided to split before the final decision.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS UK’s Adam and Tayah confirm they are officially married

Last year, she opened up about her struggles after the show finished, including loneliness, also revealing that watching the Christmas reunion "messed with [her] mental health", though thankfully her health has improved since.

Chanita also praised the friendships she took from her time on the series, revealing to OK! Magazine: "I’m best friends with Zoe [Clifton], and obviously, she is still with Jenna [Robinson] so we’re all friends.

"I was close with Sophie [Brown] and Adrian [Sanderson], but they have gone off to do their own thing, so all the best to them."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

You Might Also Like