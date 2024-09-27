MAFS star Domenica announces solo project after ending podcast with Ella

Married At First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco has announced her new solo project, after ending her podcast with Ella Ding.

The reality star rose to fame when she appeared on the popular dating show in 2022. She quickly became friends with her co-star Ella, and the pair launched their podcast Sit With Us in the same year.

Last month, the duo decided to end the podcast, confirming their pursuit of solo projects. Now, Domenica has launched a new Instagram account, which she says will showcase "everything I cook and don't eat".

The "dedicated cooking page" Dom Cooked It currently features Vegemite scrolls and an aubergine pasta dish, with more recipes to come. Before launching the account, the star had been sharing food-related posts on her main page.

"Baking sourdough has become yet another part of my healing therapy; each time I bake, take care of my starter, and then see an incredible loaf come out of the oven a little part of my self esteem and self love comes back!" she captioned her sourdough post.

Domenica is back on Instagram after deactivating her social media accounts earlier this year. The MAFS star shared her mental health battle in an emotional statement on her Instagram Story in May.

"Over the last month, I have been struggling with some deep issues that have left me emotionally, physically and psychologically drained," she explained.

"Everyday, I am trying to be the strong, independent and bubbly person that you all know me to be, but the reality is that I am not okay and the recent social media discourse has forced me to realise that I am at the end of my tether."

Domenica added: "As someone who has dealt with mental illness for 15 years, I have come to the realisation that I need to put my health, both physically and mentally, as the number one priority and have decided to enter a mental health retreat."

