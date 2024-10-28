MAFS star Domenica Calarco announces podcast update after Ella Ding split

Married at First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco has shared an exciting update after ending her joint podcast with Ella Ding.

The pair, who became friends during the ninth season of the hit dating experiment, launched their podcast Sit With Us in June 2022.

The podcast has featured a number of fellow MAFS stars including 2023 cast members Eden Harper, Jono McCullough and couple Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley.



In August, Domenica and Ella announced that they had made the "joint decision" to end their podcast, with the pair later confirming that they aren't friends anymore.

Now, Domenica has announced the launch of her brand new solo podcast, Mad Woman.

In a new Instagram Reel shared on Sunday (October 27), Domenica explained that she wanted to create the podcast for "confident women" who have been labelled "mad, over the top and dramatic".

"After months of hard work, real talk, and raw energy, @madwoman.podcast is finally here and I can't wait for you to listen," the post's caption reads.

"This journey is all about embracing the madness, the vulnerability, and the power of unapologetic conversations. Are you ready to join the ride?"

The first episode of Mad Woman is now available via Spotify and Apple.

During her time on MAFS, Domenica was paired with Jack Millar. After a whirlwind romance on the show, the fan-favourite couple decided to stay together at the final vows ceremony.

However, they broke viewers' hearts when they arrived at the reunion separately. The pair parted ways after Jack revealed Domenica had ended things because their relationship had "fizzled" after the series ended.

During an interview with Nine Entertainment last month, Domenica confirmed that she's feeling the "happiest" she's ever been – and a lot of that is down to her new partner.

"I finally have a man that puts me first and it is the best feeling in the whole entire world," she said.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

