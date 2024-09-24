MAFS star Domenica Calarco confirms new relationship

Married At First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco has confirmed she's in a new relationship.

The reality TV personality, who featured in the ninth season that aired in 2022, spoke to 9Entertainment about how she's feeling good after a tough few months – and a lot of that is down to her new partner.

"Yes, I can confirm; I am in a relationship and I am the happiest I've ever been," she said.

Nine

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

"I finally have a man that puts me first and it is the best feeling in the whole entire world.

"He was a friend to me throughout my hospital stay, checking in on me all the time which meant the absolute world to me during that extremely difficult period in my life... where I lost friends and my life really changed a lot.

"The best thing to come out of all of that is him."

Domenica checked into a mental health facility in May of this year, spending 21 days there.

A few weeks ago, she spoke about the experience, calling it "the hardest but the best thing I've ever done."

Channel 4

Related: MAFS star Mel Schilling teases "exciting" career move

"Every day was uncovering new trauma and going through new pain, but by the end of it, I had all of these new tools I could take home with me and continue to use," she said.

"Now that I get to share that with people who maybe don't have access to [checking into] a ward, or give people tips and tricks to help themselves on a daily basis – it's really important to me and what I'm really passionate about moving forward."

Domenica and her MAFS Australia season 9 co-star Ella Ding recently announced that their podcast Sit With Us had come to an end by joint decision.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Married at First Sight news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like