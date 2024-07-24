MAFS star Ella Ding unveils bleach blonde hair transformation

Married at First Sight Australia star Ella Ding has debuted a brand new hairstyle.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram this week to share the transformation with fans, revealing that she has swapped out her trademark dark locks for a bleach blonde colour.

"@jorge_komo made me a blondie," she captioned a video that shows her hairdresser transforming her hair colour from black to platinum.

Ella also shared a close-up selfie to show off her new look in another post, captioning it: "I just love a bit of change every now and then."

The new 'do comes shortly after Ella married her partner Guy Palermo just weeks after he proposed.

The reality star's family and friends had turned up to celebrate her 30th birthday at a Great Gatsby-themed party back in April, unaware that the party was also celebrating the fact that Ella and Guy had tied the knot just a few hours earlier.

A video of their ceremony was played to the surprised guests, including Ella's MAFS co-star and friend Domenica Calarco.

"I believe every experience we have been through in life has prepared us to be ready for where we are now," Ella said in her vows.

"Guy, you are my best friend and I love you so much. Thank you for choosing me and what I come with, quirks and all. I can't wait to do the rest of my life with you."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

