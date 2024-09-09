MAFS star Jack Millar quits job as he makes huge announcement

Married at First Sight Australia star Jack Millar has quit his job to start a photography and videography business.

The reality star, who appeared on season nine of the hit dating experiment, took to Instagram on Sunday (September 8) to open up about his new venture.

In a sweet Reel with his 10-month-old daughter Penelope, Jack revealed that he's teamed up with his girlfriend Courtney Stubbs to begin PCJ Creative, an outlet that focuses on creating content for various businesses.

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Passionate about capturing moments behind the lens, Jack will bring a "world of visually stunning storytelling" to clients, while Courtney is in charge of branding.

To celebrate the launch of his new business, Jack went on to reveal that he's giving away a free photoshoot to a lucky follower.



"I am so very excited to tell you all that I have taken the leap and quit my job!" the Reel's caption read.

"Genuinely one of the most anxiety riddled decisions I've ever made. Shifting careers and job security at the age of 29 with a newborn is really tough, but I felt I needed to follow my heart! So I took the leap... I've done it! Can't wait to see where this new adventure can take me!"

Channel 4

Related: Lucinda Light defends MAFS groom who got "the worst edit"

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their congratulations, with one writing: "Best wishes with your new adventure."

"YAY SO PROUD OF YOU JACK YOU'VE GOT THIS," another added, while a third said: "Congratulations mate! Go get it! Huge courage taking that first step. Be so proud."

During his time on MAFS, Jack was paired with Domenica Calarco. After a whirlwind romance on the show, the fan-favourite couple decided to stay together at the final vows ceremony.

Channel 4

Related: MAFS star Timothy Melbourne reveals connection to Robin Williams

However, they broke viewers' hearts when they arrived at the reunion separately. The two parted ways after Jack revealed Domenica had ended things because their relationship had "fizzled" after the series ended.

Months later, Jack began dating Love Island Australia star Courtney. The couple welcomed their daughter Penelope in November 2023, and announced the happy news on Instagram.

Many of Jack's MAFS co-stars shared their congratulations in the comments section, including his ex Domenica, Brent Vitiello and Ella May Ding.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.



Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum



Read more Married at First Sight news on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like