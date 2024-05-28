MAFS star Lauren Dunn reveals why she's blocked majority of the cast

Married at First Sight Australia star Lauren Dunn has revealed why she has blocked the majority of her co-stars.

The TV personality, who appeared on the most recent season of the reality show, got candid about her relationship with the rest of the cast during a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, where she claimed that "certain people" were trying to "bring [her] down".

"I actually blocked the majority of the cast after I found out they were all in a group chat message started by my ex, where certain people were talking about trying to find dirt on me, trying to find photos of me with another guy to send into the media to essentially bring me down," she said.

Lauren continued: "Honestly, once I found out that everyone was in this group message, conspiring to bring me down, it was quite hurtful.

"A lot of those people in that message would still message me every day, telling me how much they love me and love watching me on the show. They'd say they're so proud of me and that I'm doing so well.

"Once I realised there was quite a bit of hate and maybe a little bit of jealousy going around, I was really hurt."

"I was warned that this happens every year, but it still hit hard to see it happening to me. The block list is pretty extensive, I'm not gonna lie," she added.



"It's not to be mean to them. I just honestly don't have time for any of the post-show drama. I haven't been getting involved in it whatsoever. The most involvement I've had is just answering these questions now. I just don't care anymore."



As for who she does keep in contact with, Lauren named Sara Mesa, Lucinda Light, Tristan Black, Timothy Smith, Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

