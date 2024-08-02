MAFS star Lucinda Light celebrates "unexpected love" on Timothy anniversary

Married At First Sight Australia star Lucinda Light has marked one year since she "walked down the aisle to marry a stranger".

The TV star tied the knot with Timothy Smith on the reality dating show’s 11th season last year and, although she and Timothy ultimately went their separate ways, Lucinda has looked back on the experience fondly and all the "treasures and unexpected love" it has brought her.

"One of my besties just reminded me that it was exactly one year ago today that I walked down the aisle to marry a stranger!" she captioned a photo from her wedding day on Instagram.

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024

"This is me stepping out of the limo seeing my beautiful mum and dad for the first time in ages. I was so excited!

"Fast forward one year and I’m off to the UK off the back of the experience and so grateful for all the treasures and unexpected love it has brought me. Thanks MAFS season 11!"

While Lucinda and Timothy seemingly remained close friends after the show finished filming, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram in June and later confirmed that they have since drifted apart.

Paul A. Broben - Channel 4

Following Timothy's claims that Lucinda was a "little different" to how she had been during the show, Lucinda called her co-star out for his lack of communication in an Instagram post

"Conscious, clear and kind communication would have been my preference. If I'd offended Tim, I would have loved a phone conversation toward resolve," she wrote.

"A couple of times, I've confided in other cast members about genuine processes I've had since the show and behaviours that have upset me. I'm sure I'm not alone in that, we all need to process and share. Going on a reality TV show has been a huge experience and in many ways, I'm still processing it."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Married at First Sight news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like