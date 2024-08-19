MAFS star Lucinda Light reflects on "absolutely wild" UK trip

Married at First Sight Australia star Lucinda Light has reflected upon her trip to the UK, describing it as “absolutely wild”.

The star appeared on the 11th season of the reality show, coupling up with Timothy Smith during the experiment before eventually breaking up ahead of the final decision.

Lucinda struck a chord with viewers and has remained popular ever since, with the star embarking on a UK tour - ‘An Evening with Lucinda Light’ - over the summer.



Following the conclusion of the tour, the star took to Instagram to summarise her feelings, writing: “✨Check out this outrageously big and loving line up to my London show! Absolutely wild!

“What an incredible UK tour, I’ve loved every minute of it! Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Cambridge, London, Brighton & Bath… wow wow wow! This clip is a great surmise of the magic, immersion, palpable love and joy that’s been my tour.

“I’ve met so many generous and heartfelt folk that have felt like a long lost soul family. I’m already excited about my return trip to the UK and Ireland in October. It’s the honour of my life to share stories and soul with the world. I just love it. How dare you be so gorgeous!

“If you want to come to one of my shows in UK/Ireland, link in my bio. A huge raucous applause to all that came, and to my muma who came to 3 shows."

Lucinda will return to the UK in October and November for the extension of her tour, with full details and tickets available here.

Earlier this month, Lucinda marked one year since tying the knot with Timothy on MAFS Australia. Posting on Instagram, she said that she was "so grateful for all the treasures and unexpected love it has brought me".

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

