MAFS star Melinda Willis on the reality of life after the show

Married at First Sight Australia star Melinda Willis has opened up about the reality of life after the show.

The reality star appeared on season 10 of the hit dating series last year, where she was matched with Layton Mills.

While the pair made it to final vows and decided to continue their romance after the experiment ended, they ultimately confirmed their split last October.

Melinda has now opened up about life after MAFS, admitting she initially found it difficult to detach from the intense environment of the show.

Sharing her advice to future contestants during a new interview with Daily Mail Australia, the TV star said: "I would just just detach from it a little, still see the outside world, don't get so consumed in it and enjoy the ride.

"Do you know, like even after the show aired, I didn't get to enjoy watching the show back".

She also warned them to be realistic about the opportunities they'll get after appearing on MAFS, pointing out that it doesn't always lead to fame and money.

"Like it's really weird because a lot of people think that you're going to go on MAFS and your whole world's gonna change because that happened to a small handful of people," she said

"And I still think that as crazy and successful and exciting as everything looks on Instagram for these people, it's not really like that in the real world. Instagram is a bit fake.

"So what I'm getting at is people literally think that that's it, they're going to go on the show, they're good to quit their jobs.

"They're good to do whatever, because they're going to go on there, they're going to be so famous, they're going to be walking red carpets, they're doing all these brand deals and being flown overseas to collaborate but it's not really like that."

Sharing how this mindset has impacted contestants from her season specifically, Melinda continued: "So I feel that particularly with our season, once you come off, I can kind of see a lot of people a little bit lost. Do you know they've, like lost their jobs or they've tried to detour?

"Now they're trying to like, pick up the influencer world. It's not really working, and everyone's a bit lost. And I hear a lot of them use the word lost. Yeah, you become a bit lost because it's not what you expect."

