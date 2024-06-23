MAFS star reveals what cast do on their days off

Married at First Sight UK star Erica Roberts has revealed what the show's cast get up to on their days off filming.

The reality star, who appeared on the 2023 series of the social experiment, took to Instagram to lift the lid on what happens when the cameras stop rolling.

"We had a looooot of time waiting about between filming etc. I definitely learned the art of patience doing MAFS and days are LONG," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself on holiday with co-star Adrienne Naylor.

"We'd have one day off filming a week where we could go into London for a few hours (it was monitored capped at four hours lol), and just do our own thing."

Channel 4

Related: MAFS groom unveils major hair transformation

She concluded: "We loved to go shoppp and drink wine ofc."

Throughout her time on the show and in the recent reunion special, both Erica and her groom Jordan Gayle were regularly involved in explosive arguments within the group.

The couple announced their split in February following rumours they parted ways, with Jordan later posting a follow-up saying there was no "villain" in the situation.

Erica then took to social media to share more about the break-up, sharing videos from a family day out with her little cousin and said that "unleashing her inner child" helped her "heal".

Channel 4

Related: MAFS's Lucinda changes stance on Jack and Tori romance

"I think one of the hardest parts about a break-up is trying to fill that connection that you had with someone every single day," she said in the video's narration.

"You go from having a security blanket and someone there 24/7 to then just not having them there at all.

"And one of the best ways to replace that habit is going out and doing things you enjoy, spending time with people that you love, and just having fun."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like