MAFS UK couple have major change for Homestays

Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow.

Married at First Sight UK has aired its second Homestay week, though it didn’t quite go to plan for one couple.

The Homestays see the various couples live in each other’s houses as they get to know their partner’s friends and family, but it proved to be a non-starter for Kieran Chapman and Kristina Goodsell as they agreed to spend the week apart.

“This isn’t how I imagined doing Homestays when I signed up to the experiment,” shared Kieran, who returned home to Newcastle. “The wedding day and the honeymoon were great… but since then I’ve been backtracking and removing myself from the intensity of it all.

CPL / Channel 4

Related: MAFS's Alex and Holly share reunion after show exit

“As much as I want to help her, all I’ve done in past relationships is help. I’ve never had the support that I needed because I’m too busy worrying about [my partner]. I can’t be like that for the rest of my life – I need to put myself first.”

“I just felt so rejected,” said Kristina as she spoke with her mother. “He didn’t want me or to be intimate with me. That rejection is tough because I am so physical [with affection]... It’s difficult because he’s compared me to his ex. I am gutted and hurting because I do really like him.”

CPL - Channel 4

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

Whilst Kieran and Kristina were apart, Amy Kenyon and Luke Debono did spend the week together, though it didn’t have the desired effect as they regularly clashed due to their differing personalities.

This culminated in a particularly heated exchange as Luke met with Amy’s friends, with Luke taking off his wedding ring after expressing his opinion that he had been “disrespected” by the line of questioning from her friends, adding that his character had been “assassinated”.

“I’m a single man. I’ve felt there was an agenda here to portray me in a certain way,” he remarked as he took his ring off, with Amy labelling him a “dick” and telling him to “f**k off” after he said the ring “wouldn’t be going back on”.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Interested in talking about Married at First Sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Married at First Sight news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like