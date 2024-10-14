MAFS UK favourite looks completely different with bright red hair

Married at First Sight UK star Kieran Chapman looks completely different in an unearthed throwback photo.

Kieran is a cast member on the current series of the hit reality show, which is airing on E4. He notably got hitched to Kristina Goodsell, with the pair's connection continuing to grow stronger.

Whilst MAFS fans are used to his brunette hair, new photographs from the star's Instagram see him sporting a completely different colour.

The image, which was posted in 2021, features Kieran with bright copper hair and a shorter beard, while wearing a black and red checked jacket.

Kieran and Kristina's marriage kicked off with a hilarious prank, much to MAFS fans' delight.

As the bride walked down the aisle to meet her match, little did she know that Kieran had slipped a fake set of teeth into his mouth to see her reaction.

A confused Kristina made her way down the aisle, with Kieran keeping up the ruse for a few more seconds to preserve the suspense.

When he eventually removed the teeth, Kristina howled with laughter – instantly cementing their connection. The couple have since become favourites among MAFS viewers.

While other pairings argued on their honeymoons, Kieran and Kristina continued to deepen their connection during their stay in Thailand.

Kristina quickly opened up to her new husband about her struggles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), while Kieran emotionally talked about how he had felt like a "burden" in past relationships.

Last month, Kieran took to his Instagram Stories to share a milestone from his relationship with Kristina, posting a snap of the pair meeting their respective mums over FaceTime.

