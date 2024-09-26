MAFS UK groom questions experts in first commitment ceremony

Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow.

Married at First Sight UK star Caspar Todd questioned the experts during the first commitment ceremony.

The star is appearing in the ninth series of the reality show, being coupled up with Emma Barnes during the experiment.

Despite going in with a positive mindset, the cracks appeared during the wedding ceremony as Caspar noted Emma’s similarities to his twin sister. Matters got worse during their honeymoon in Jamaica, with Caspar stating that he wasn’t attracted to his new bride before storming out.

The pair – as well as the other couples – reconvened in Thursday’s (September 26) episode during the commitment ceremony, with Casper expressing his doubts regarding his compatibility with Emma.

“I’m confused. I don’t understand how the process got me to Emma,” he said. “We’re so different on so many levels. I don’t understand and I don’t get it. It’s really frustrating because it’s my life you’re f***ing with.”

Emma was asked by expert Charlene Douglas how she felt after Caspar’s words, with Emma replying: “We do have different mindsets. I’m a glass half full kind of person, always will be. Caspar is a glass half empty kind of person. It’s just negative all the time.”

The exchange led fellow expert Paul C Brunson to defend their decision to match Caspar and Emma, explaining: “Let’s talk about some serious things. Firstly, in 15 years of matchmaking, nobody questions their match unless they are not physically attracted to their match.

“We test everything you can think of. You both have the same, disorganised attachment style. You exhibit a little bit of secure, anxious and avoidant [attachment styles]. There’s many different measures that add up to not only why you should be together, but why you are strong together.”

Caspar, a 34-year-old gardener from New Forest, added: “This isn’t anywhere near where I wanted to be. I came in with all the hopes everybody else did – to find love. I didn’t want to be sitting here like this.”

Despite the tense situation, Caspar and Emma eventually decided to both stay in the experiment, with Charlene suggesting that they meet each other on a friendship level before taking their relationship further.

