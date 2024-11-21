MAFS UK's Nathan 'heartbroken and disappointed' after Lacey split

Exclusive: The Married At First Sight groom talks about his break up from his bride after the show.

Married At First Sight's Nathan has told Yahoo that he was "hugely disappointed and heartbroken" by his break up with Lacey.

He told Yahoo UK: “I have a lot of respect and care for Lacey. We both wanted different things. I went on the show to find love, and sometimes things don’t work out, but everything happens for a reason, and I’m so grateful for the time we shared together.

"Whilst I was hugely disappointed by the break up, and heartbroken, I respected her decision to part ways and I have nothing but love and good wishes for her.

"I wouldn’t have changed anything on the show, and despite what happened behind the scenes, I would still have chosen Lacey to be my bride, and I have nothing but respect and love for her."

MAFS UK's groom Nathan declared he loved Lacey to the stars and back. (Channel 4)

Nathan and Lacey's relationship

Nathan and Lacey became the strongest couple on Married At First Sight UK's 2024 series but they split after the reunion was filmed. In the vow renewal, they declared they loved each other to the stars and back — and Lacey joked about them having little "Nathan juniors" in the future in the reunion.

Initially they struggled communication problems, however when Nathan bravely opened up about his ADHD diagnosis things began to change. The NHS describe ADHD as a condition that affects people's behaviour, can make people impulsive, seem restless and have trouble concentrating.

Read more:

Lacey and Nathan split after filming Married At First Sight UK. (Channel 4)

Walking away from the experience, the MAFS UK groom has learned a lot about the lessons in love.

He said: "I have learnt that I am deserving of somebody who loves me for me, and that I am enough as I am. That I don’t need to hide who I am, and I learnt a lot from the experts about how to work through relationships, friendships, and that if you are with the right person, they will stay, and work through everything with you. I learnt that I am proud to be me, and that my ADHD deserves love too."

Nathan pictured at the MAFS UK reunion. (Channel 4)

Looking at the response from the show, the TV star was pleased that everyone could see he was on the show for the "right reasons" to find love.

"I have been overwhelmed by how much love and support people have given me since I’ve appeared on the show," he added. "I never pretend to be perfect, but the viewers can see I was on the show for the right reasons, for genuine reasons, and I wanted to find love, not the celebrity side of it."

What's next after split?

Nathan is moving on from the break up. (Channel 4)

As Nathan continues his quest to find romance and his television career, he would consider a stint on Celebs Go Dating.

He said: "I really enjoyed filming the show. It was a bit daunting in the beginning but I really enjoyed it. I didn’t feel vulnerable on camera at all, and I’d love to so some other shows. Perhaps Celebs Go Dating, but I’d love to do Celebrity SAS."

He added: "I like to push myself out of my comfort zone, I’ve never allowed my ADHD to hold me back, and whilst sometimes it takes me a minute to warm up, I have loved every minute of being on camera.

Nathan has filmed Married At First Sight UK's 2025 Reunion. (Channel 4)

"Whilst I was 100% on the show to find love, I have enjoyed being able to use the time on the show to do good, to work with charities, to help new businesses, and I really love meeting new people."

Gladiators, Bake Off and MasterChef would also be on Nathan's TV wish list. As well as a TV career, the MAFS UK groom would like to raise awareness for ADHD and bullying via a charity.

Nathan has been filming his next TV project already, the Married At First Sight UK 2025 Reunion. He teased some of the big bombshells to hit our screens next year.

Lacey and Nathan pictured together on the MAFS UK final dates. (Channel 4)

He said: "There are some major revelations, a lot of them spilled the tea! Things came to light that had everyone gasping. MAFS old and new faces were in the same room, and there were fireworks! I can’t say too much, but if you thought the series was dramatic, viewers should buckle up for this reunion."

Married At First Sight UK 2024 is available to stream on Channel 4.