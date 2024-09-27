MAFS UK's Jay Howard shares health update from hospital following painful injury

Married at First Sight UK's Jay Howard has shared a health update after a painful injury left her "hobbling around".

The reality star shared a candid look at her recent knee injury, which resulted in a hospital visit. "Only I would DISLOCATE my bloody knee a few days before filming starts for my next job," Jay captioned the Instagram post.

"In pain, strapped up and semi-mobile, but not letting it get in the way! If you see me, I may be hobbling around for the foreseeable…"

One of the images saw Jay smiling in front of the hospital signage, whilst showing off her new leg brace. Another photo showed a side-by-side comparison of her swollen, dislocated knee and her unaffected leg.

"Thank you to the staff at Accrington Victoria Hospital for being angels and looking after me… I'll be back on both feet properly in no time!! #dislocatedknee #givemeabreak #theshowmustgoon #justmyluck," Jay added.

The star was met with a lot of sympathy in the comments section, as fans wished her a speedy recovery and even shared similar experiences. "Get better soon you !!! X," added her MAFS co-star Paul Liba.

Jay appeared on MAFS UK in 2023, but later split up with her husband Luke Worley.

The new series kicked off earlier this month and Jay shared her disappointment in the 2024 male cast.

"What is it with the men on this series? Are you all actually having a laugh?" she said on her Instagram Stories. "Like you think you've gone into this experiment and you're gonna get what you've asked for handed to you on a plate? You've got to be open-minded.

"Think outside the box and think why you're in there and you've been matched, like personality, you know your traits. It's not like a Tinder game, where you're swiping left and right because of somebody's looks and how unreal they are. They're all beautiful women."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

