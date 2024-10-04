MAFS UK's Lacey defends mum after awkward dinner scene

Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow.

MAFS UK's Lacey Martin has defended her mum after an awkward dinner scene left her in tears.

Last night's (October 3) episode saw the married couples playing host to their new in-laws. But things didn't go smoothly for Lacey and her husband Nathan Campbell, as a dinner mix-up left viewers cringing.

The newlyweds were joined by Lacey's mother Maxine and twin sister Paige, who had planned to cook chicken fajitas.

Vegetarian Nathan was unable to eat the meal, and later made jokes about the food that upset his new mother-in-law. However, some viewers sided with Nathan, claiming it was unfair to exclude him from the meal.

Lacey has since defended her mum on social media, insisting she was unaware of Nathan's dietary requirements.

"Hey everyone, wanted to clear a few things up, my mum did NOT know Nathan was vegetarian also she had no say in what we was eating, she just was told ur making fajitas!" she posted on her Instagram Story.

She added: "You need to remember it is edited for entertainment and to take it with a pinch of salt!"

During the episode, Maxine remained unimpressed by Nathan, particularly due to his comments on the wedding day. However, Lacey explained that her mum was just looking out for her, revealing that they all warmed to Nathan in the end.

"My mum just had my best interest and because Nathan said wow to my twin she was making sure Nathan's heart was with me!" she wrote.

"Also what wasn't shown is me Nathan mum Paige all cuddling, please just remember you see 10 mins!! Also my mum is menopausal," she added, followed by laughing emojis.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

