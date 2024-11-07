MAFS UK's Luke shares statement following negative fan criticism

Married at First Sight UK's Luke Debono has shared a statement after fans responded negatively to his behaviour in the recent Homestay episodes.

When Luke went to visit wife Amy Kenyon's family home, he made a comment about her old family photos, calling it a "pre glow-up" where she looked "bloated". The duo also had words over his love of sexual innuendos, with Amy irritated that it felt like he made everything dirty.

In an Instagram Story, Luke addressed the backlash, writing: "In light of recent episodes, as much as the support is appreciated, please bear in mind that [you] only see a snippet of our time together, and we are sometimes caught in vulnerable or heightened moments. Both Amy and I have zero tolerance towards negativity or hate."

Another moment this week saw Luke meet Amy's friends, and he left after he said he felt like his character was "assassinated" by them.

On her own Instagram, Amy explained that she 'wasn't proud' of her behaviour when filming the homestays.

"I’m not proud of my behaviour or of the person I was pushed to become..." she wrote. "Emotions ran extremely high during Homestays, with a lot of tension building up at that point due to things going on behind the scenes, which unfortunately cannot be disclosed out of respect.

"Please be kind when watching, to both myself, Luke, and my amazing friends. Remember that what you see is only a few clips from many hours of filming.

"It’s hard to see things being portrayed this way, but at the end of the day, this is the reality of TV, and it’s what I signed up for. I know I’m not demanding, boring, or any of the other things I’ve been called recently by a select few. I am a strong woman that knows her worth and doesn’t take shit."

With the penultimate week out of the way, next week will see how the couples are getting along (or aren't getting along) as they reunite after the experiment ended.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

