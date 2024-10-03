MAFS UK's Mel Schilling confronts star for 'lying' in latest episode

Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow.

Wednesday's episode (October 2) was the end of the road for one Married at First Sight UK couple as one bride was accused of lying.



The second commitment ceremony saw almost all couples choosing to stay in the experiment, while Charlie Curtis and Eve Reid decided to leave after a breach of trust.

The pair had a rocky start during their honeymoon, with Eve avoiding confrontation and giving mixed signals to Charlie. Despite vowing to try to mend things, Eve refused to complete a task the experts had assigned them earlier this week, ultimately not writing a letter to her spouse.



Channel 4

The commitment ceremony followed a dramatic dinner party in which Polly Sellman, who had only heard Eve's side of their story, branded Charlie a "bully".

Later on, Eve tried to listen in on Charlie speaking to producers but then denied the incident happened.

On the couch with experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, Charlie complained about Eve invading her privacy during her solo interview, while Eve demanded Charlie stop telling lies.

As the rest of the group watched on in disbelief, Paul said they'd get to the bottom of the matter.

"You've got your reality, and I've got mine," Eve told a shocked Charlie.



"Eve, with respect, you've lied on the couch today," Mel said, adding that they were "aware" of the situation.

"There's something that's very toxic about some of these behaviours," Charlene then commented after the couple tried to justify their actions but refused to listen to each other.

Channel 4

The pair were asked whether they wanted to be together, with Eve and Charlie being set on going their separate ways.

"None of us are happy. I'm miserable," Eve said.

"I'm sorry for everything I've put you through. I've got to leave," she told Charlie.

"You listened to my interview and broke a barrier of trust," Charlie told Eve, adding that she didn't want to give her 100% to someone who wasn't willing to try.



Channel 4

After saying goodbye to their co-stars, the two brides reflected on their time on the show, with Charlie saying it was hard for her "to walk away from someone you have feelings for".

Meanwhile, Eve reiterated she couldn't trust Charlie, adding they were not "meant to be together".



Ahead of the episode, Charlie took to Instagram to warn viewers there were going to be some tough scenes to watch.

"Unfortunately another hard watch tonight guys," she captioned some stills from the ceremony.

"I apologise in advance to anyone this may be triggering, but I hope the fact these things have been highlighted for what they are and people seeing it play out in black and white, I can help others," she added.

"The truth always comes out in the end."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.



