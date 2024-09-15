MAFS's Lucinda Light opens up on relationship status

Married at First Sight Australia star Lucinda Light has confirmed her relationship status.

The reality star opened up about her love life during a new interview with Stellar Magazine, revealing she's currently single despite having multiple "date offers from both men and women".

"I've been blessed that people have resonated with my energy and who I am as a person," she said. "I've had date offers from both men and women, which has been lovely."

Lucinda continued: "But I've truly been married to my computer since Married at First Sight. I'm keen to change that and start dating, because I really do want to find my life partner."

Lucinda appeared on the 11th season of Married at First Sight Australia earlier this year, coupling up with Timothy Smith during the experiment before eventually breaking up ahead of the final decision.

Lucinda has since made the most of her newfound fame, embarking on a UK tour - 'An Evening with Lucinda Light' - over the summer.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that Lucinda has landed a new presenting role on Channel 4 alongside Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison.

The pair are set to co-host The Honesty Box, which will follow a group of singletons as they seek out love. However, they must also face an AI software system called the Honesty Box, which asks questions about their feelings – and if it detects lies, it may affect their relationships and chances of winning the £100,000 cash prize.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

