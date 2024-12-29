MAGA Civil War Puts ‘Fox & Friends’ in an Awkward Spot

The Fox & Friends Weekend hosts tried their best on Sunday to make sense of the MAGA mess over H-1B visas last week, but even they admitted Donald Trump’s flip-flop on the program “left a lot of people confused.”

Hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt, and Will Cain reflected on the online meltdown over the visas, which are backed by close Trump allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The issues, they said, were in abuses of the system that prioritized cheaper labor over Musk-type prodigies.

“The idea of having a program that allows an Elon Musk to come into the country, I don’t think anybody has a problem with that, and certainly Donald Trump doesn’t have a problem with that,“ Hurt said. ”The problem with the program is that it’s been so abused and turned into a system where it is designed for big tech employers to get, maybe not cheap labor, but cheaper labor.”

The chaos started on X last week as MAGA acolytes urged Trump to stick to his promise of promoting U.S. jobs over foreign labor, a direct threat to a program that allows U.S. companies to hire foreign employees for specialty jobs. Musk fired back against many of them, promoting the program and telling one person in a post to “f--k yourself” over their opposition. In that same post, Musk vowed to “go to war” on the issue.

Trump told the New York Post he supported the visas, saying they helped staff many of his properties. “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas,” Trump said on Saturday. “That’s why we have them.”

Campos-Duffy highlighted both Trump and Musk’s backing of the visas, saying limiting them to only the Musk-types may force tech titans to reach into their pockets and pay their U.S. workers more—an overall benefit.

“What you’re going to see is that there’s a tighter market and the wages will have to be — you’ll have to pay wages that young math students like my son-in-law, who is married and has to support a family, would want to be part of," Campos said. “And that may mean, guys, guess what? Fox News alert! It may mean that big tech bosses make a little less money and they have to pay their workers a little better. I think all of us would be okay with that.”