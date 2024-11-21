The Maga think tank masterminds behind Trump’s second term

Donald Trump at the America First Policy Institute’s gala at Mar-A-Lago earlier this month. Private conversations between the think-tank and president-elect have been taking place at his Florida retreat - Reuters/Carlos Barria

When Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan 20 next year, many of the people around him will have something in common.

It’s not that they all served in his first administration, or worked on this year’s campaign, although many of them did.

As Mr Trump comes to sign his first executive orders and set out the domestic programme that will define the next four years in the US, it is the America First Policy Institute that will have his ear.

Formed by Mr Trump’s allies following the final days of his first administration in 2021, the AFPI has risen from relative obscurity to become the beating heart of the president-elect’s operation.

It has conveniently taken the place of Project 2025 – the controversial proposed platform for Mr Trump’s second term set up by the Heritage Foundation, a 51-year-old Right-wing think tank.

As the Project’s 920-page document became a talking point on the campaign trail, Mr Trump was forced to distance himself from its more outlandish ideas and declare in July: “I have no idea who is behind it.”

In its place, the fledgling AFPI was working quietly to prepare for team Trump’s transition to power.

In Washington circles, the AFPI, which has drafted policy on the border wall and excising wokeness from school curriculums, was described as a “White House in waiting”.

At its helm was Linda McMahon, who co-founded the pro-wrestling empire WWE with her husband, Vince.

Linda McMahon, Mr Trump’s nomination for education secretary, pictured with husband Vince, has been a big figure in the AFPI - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The pair, who have now reportedly split, have both been longtime allies of Mr Trump, and part of the unexpected crossover between wrestling and his political world.

Ms McMahon was appointed co-chairman of Mr Trump’s transition team, responsible for vetting appointments and policies he would carry into his second administration and on Tuesday, she was nominated to be education secretary.

She was one of several AFPI officials, some of whom had been recruited from the first Trump administration, who have since been given government jobs.

Robert Lighthizer, who chaired the AFPI’s Center for American Trade, is expected to be appointed the US government’s trade representative, reprising his role held between 2017 and 2021.

Lee Zeldin, a former Trump loyalist in the House of Representatives who also worked as the AFPI’s China Policy Initiative, has been chosen to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

John Ratcliffe, Mr Trump’s former national security adviser, has been nominated to head the CIA after his inauguration. Before the election, he served as co-chairman at the AFPI’s Center for American Security.

Insight into Trump’s ideas

The influence of AFPI figures in Mr Trump’s plans for a second term is an interesting insight into the way the president-elect works.

He has long spurned the traditional route of forming policy within his campaign or the Republican Party HQ – where he has not always been welcome – and preferred to consult with outside bodies. In effect, the AFPI became an outsourced ideas machine.

Quietly, since 2021, the think tank has been working up a series of policy actions to be presented to Mr Trump during this transition period.

Brooke Rollins, an AFPI official who served as acting director of the US Domestic Policy Council during Mr Trump’s first term, has said the organisation has drafted more than 300 executive orders to be signed as soon as he takes office.

The conversations between Mr Trump, the AFPI and an archipelago of other groups (including the Heritage Foundation) have been taking place in private in Mar-a-Lago since Nov 5.

But the AFPI’s “America First Agenda” document, which is available online, gives some clue of its priorities – and therefore Mr Trump’s.

Many of the hundreds of proposed policies are now familiar, and were adopted by the Trump campaign before election day.

The organisation’s suggestions on immigration reform, Mr Trump’s most potent campaign issue, include that the federal government should “finish constructing the border wall system” and “fully fund the Border Patrol agents needed to secure the border”.

Both of these policies were key elements of the Trump playbook on the campaign trail.

Antifa ‘terror’

The proposal to “declare Antifa a domestic terrorist organisation” is taken from the 2020 Trump campaign, which he was unable to implement after losing the election to Joe Biden.

On foreign policy, it suggests the president should “oppose provision of US assistance to the Palestinian Authority until it ceases support for terrorism” – suggesting a policy to implement Mr Trump’s public declaration that he will step up support for Israel.

It also calls for him to “prioritise working with nations that contribute their fair share to our alliances,” in line with his suggestion that Nato members should increase defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP.

In coded terms, it sets out some of the most dramatic policies Mr Trump is expected to implement in his first 100 days in the White House.

The plan to “eliminate market distortions by ending inefficient subsidies” in the energy market corresponds with Mr Trump’s declaration that he will end all Biden-era clean power funding immediately.

On education, the topic where the AFPI may have the most influence if Ms McMahon’s nomination is confirmed by the Senate, the document calls for the federal government to “ensure no current or future policies link federal education funding to the teaching of revisionist history, bigotry, or any other dishonest teaching”.

In common parlance, that suggestion amounts to an end to “woke” history and LGBT+ sex education for children.

There are many members of Mr Trump’s team that do not have a direct connection to the AFPI – especially those who are not involved in forming policy and, unusually for a group so enmeshed in the Trump orbit, it has not appointed members of his family.

Susie Wiles, Mr Trump’s campaign director and White House chief of staff, is not listed in its documentation, and nor is the campaign’s director of communications, Steven Cheung.

That may have been a deliberate decision after the debacle of Project 2025, to avoid the AFPI’s work becoming too high-profile ahead of election day.

But since Americans went to the polls, the group has emerged into the open – making the scale of its influence clear.

Last Thursday, in the midst of his transition discussions, Mr Trump himself gave a keynote speech at an AFPI gala he hosted at Mar-a-Lago.

Around the top tables were most members of Trump’s family and other figures from his inner circle, including Elon Musk and Robert F Kennedy Jr.

But it was Ms McMahon and her colleagues he thanked first.

“Linda has been a great friend of mine for a long time, right Linda?” he called across the ballroom.

“The America First Policy Institute – what a job they’ve done.”