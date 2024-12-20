Magdeburg Christmas market: What to know about car attack that killed 2 and injured 80

A car ploughed into a crowd of shoppers at a busy German Christmas market on Friday evening, killing two people and injuring up to 80 in a suspected deliberate attack.

An extensive police operation is underway following the attack at the market in the German city of Magdeburg that happened at around 7 p.m. local time.

The driver has been arrested, according to German news agency dpa.

The suspect is believed to be a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who has been in the country since 2006, Saxony-Anhalt state Governor Reiner Haseloff told reporters.

“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Haseloff said earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chancellor OIaf Scholz posted on X: “My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. We stand beside them and beside the people of Magdeburg.”

How many people have died or injured?

At least two people were killed in the shocking incident, officials confirmed.

A further 80 people are believed to have been injured, AFP news agency reported. Magdeburg’s University Hospital said it was treating 10 to 20 patients but was preparing for more, dpa reported.

Bild reports that the injured are still being treated amongst the debris of the stalls.

Debris litters the floor of the Christmas market following the attack (AP)

Where is the Christmas market?

The Christmas market is in the city of Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin. It is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has a population of 240,000.

The large market was bustling on the last Friday before Christmas and was packed with shoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was evacuated immediately after the attack and organisers have urged the public to stay away from the area.

Footage from the scene of a cordoned-off part of the market showed debris from festive stalls on the ground.

Just yesterday, a service marking the eighth anniversary of an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin took place. In 2016, an attack carried out by Anis Amri killed 13 people and injured dozens more when he drove into a crowd.

Emergency services work at the scene (AP)

Who is the driver?

The suspect, who has not yet been named, is a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who first came to Germany in 2006, State governor Haseloff told reporters.

The suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

German public broadcaster MDR reports that police suspect there could be explosives in the suspect’s car, which is still at the scene. The area has been blocked off.

‘Fairytale’ market turns into ‘war-like’ scenes

A witness told German newspaperMitteldeutsche Zeitung that she and her children jumped out of the path of the careering vehicle as it ploughed into the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anonymous witness described the area as a “fairytale” before the attack.

A man who runs a burger stand told the newspaper that the driver sped past his stall and described the aftermath as “war-like.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting