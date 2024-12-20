Magdeburg Christmas market attack latest: Two dead and up to 80 injured after car driven into crowd in Germany

A car has been driven into a crowd at a Christmas market in eastern Germany in a suspected attack that has killed two people.

The vehicle was driven into a group of people at the market in Magdeburg on Friday.

At least two people were killed and 68 were injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously, according to government officials. It said 37 people had injuries of medium severity and 16 were lightly injured.

The driver of the car was arrested. State governor Reiner Haseloff told reporters that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006.

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack.

“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff said.

Haseloff told dpa that he was on his way to Magdeburg but couldn’t immediately give any information on victims or what was behind the incident.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

An “extensive police operation” is underway and the market was closed, according to local authorities.

(The Independent)

21:31 , Jabed Ahmed

Explosive device suspected in perpetrator’s vehicle - reports

21:27 , Jabed Ahmed

The Magdeburg police have cordoned off the site because they suspected an explosive device in the perpetrator's vehicle, according to German broadcaster MDR.

Pictured: Armed police on the scene

21:24 , Jabed Ahmed

Suspect believed to be 50-year-old Saudi doctor

21:20 , Jabed Ahmed

State governor Reiner Haseloff told reporters that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006.

Citizens' phone line set up for those affected and their families

21:16 , Jabed Ahmed

The Magdeburg police have set up a citizens’ telephone line at 0391 - 546 1690 for those affected and their relatives.

Eyewitness: 'War-like conditions'

21:07 , Jabed Ahmed

An anonymous eyewitness told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung that the perpetrator "drove into the 'Fairy Tale' area of ​​the Magdeburg Christmas market," and that there were many families present. She and her child were able to jump to the side of the vehicle.

A restaurateur said that the driver raced directly past his burger stand. He says the conditions are 'war-like'.

Christmas market in Erfurt evacuated after Magdeburg attack

21:01 , Jabed Ahmed

A Christmas market in Erfurt has been evacuated as a precaution after the attack in Magdeburg. Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) confirmed that this measure was taken at the request of the organiser, and there were no threats of specific danger.

One person was killed and more than 50 injured, officials say

20:52 , Jabed Ahmed

The deputy mayor of the Germany city of Magdeburg said that at least one person was killed and dozens were injured after a car plowed into a busy Christmas market in what authorities suspect was an attack.Regina-Dolores Stieler-Hinz said that more than 50 people were injured, German news agency dpa reported.Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested.

Watch: Paramedics carry away injured people from scene

20:50 , Jabed Ahmed

Video from the scene

20:45 , Jabed Ahmed

Hospitals preparing for mass casualty event

20:34 , Jabed Ahmed

Magdeburg’s University Hospital said it was taking care of 10 to 20 patients but was preparing for more, dpa reported.

A spokesperson for the city of Magdeburg says all hospitals in the area are preparing for a “mass casualty event”, according to Reuters.

There is still no official word on deaths or injuries.

Car drove 400m into crowd - reports

20:31 , Jabed Ahmed

The car was driven “at least 400 meters across the Christmas market” into the crowd, a police spokesman told German media.

At least 11 dead, says report

20:30 , Jabed Ahmed

At least 11 people have been killed, German outlet Bild reported, citing their own information.

Scholz: reports from Magdeburg suggest something bad

20:16 , Jabed Ahmed

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concern about an incident in the city of Magdeburg.

“The reports from Magdeburg suggest something bad. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Scholz wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Market-goers attempt to treat injured people

20:11 , Jabed Ahmed

A video published by newspaper Bild showed people trying to help what appeared to be multiple injured victims at a crowded Christmas market.

“I estimate there are at least 20 ambulances here, a lot of firefighters, and I can see the police helicopter circling in the sky,” an MDR reporter said during a live broadcast, adding that there were a lot of armed police on site.

Eyewitnesses told MDR that the car drove straight into the crowd at the market, in the direction of the town hall.

Local officials issue statements

20:09 , Jabed Ahmed

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was a deliberate act.

Reif said there were “numerous injured” but didn’t give a precise figure.

“The pictures are terrible,” he said. “My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can’t yet say from what direction and how far.”

‘Please let the emergency services do their job’, organisers say

20:03 , Jabed Ahmed

Magedeburg’s Christmas Market warned people to avoid the area in a post on Instagram.

“Due to current circumstances, we advise you to avoid the Christmas market in Magdeburg! Please let the emergency services do their job and leave the market in an orderly manner.”

The scene in pictures

19:58 , Jabed Ahmed

Mapped: Where is Magdeburg?

19:57 , Jabed Ahmed

Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany

19:56 , Jabed Ahmed

A car has been driven into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in eastern Germany.

German news agency dpa has reported that the vehicle was driven into a group of people at the market in Magdeburg on Friday.

A least one person has been killed and several injured in the incident, according to German public broadcaster MDR.

The driver of the car was arrested, dpa reported.

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack.