Maggie Haberman Hits Donald Trump With The Triggering Truth About His New Spin

Former president and current GOP nominee Donald Trump may be desperately attempting to spin his poor Tuesday debate performance against Democratic rival Kamala Harris as a “big success” for himself.

But on Thursday’s broadcast of Wolf Blitzer’s CNN show “The Situation Room, ” The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman begged to differ.

Trump is “aggressively pushing back on any criticisms and declaring that he won a debate that by every objective voice I’ve seen, it’s widely agreed upon, that he did not win, he lost,” she said.

It was an “open question,” though, as to how it may affect the election, Haberman continued. “We’re going to know more in the coming days. We’ll see what the polls show. We’ll see if Vice President Harris gets a bump.”

Trump had “a rough outing” in what was “arguably” his worst debate, perhaps second only to his one-on-one with then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020 when he repeatedly shouted over his rival, Haberman added.

“Yes, it was pretty bad last night for Trump,” responded Blitzer.

Watch Mediaite’s video here:

Commentators on both sides of the aisle came together to criticize Trump’s showing at the debate.

In the immediate aftermath of the one-on-one, though, Trump even visited the post-debate spin room to claim it was his “best debate ever,” a comment that drew mockery on social media.

