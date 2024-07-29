Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman examined former President Donald Trump and his campaign’s attempts to get to grips with a change in rival in the upcoming 2024 election.

In a video for the Times, Haberman noted how Republican presidential nominee Trump had until last week been “laser-focused” on defeating President Joe Biden in November.

But with Biden dropping out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now likely to replace him, Trump has flailed amid Harris’ stark contrast of her as a former prosecutor and him as a convicted felon.

Trump has “been trying out different nicknames for her,” said Haberman. Trump has in recent days called Harris “Laughin’ Kamala” and “Lyin’ Kamala Harris.”

That is “often a sign that he isn’t quite sure how to attack someone,” said Haberman.

Haberman also examined Trump’s deployment of his “specific line of attack that he uses on women” in that he “always describes them as mentally unstable.”

Watch the video here:

