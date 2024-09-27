Maggie Smith latest reaction: Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans pay tribute to acting icon

Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans have paid tribute to British acting icon Dame Maggie Smith after she has died at the age of 89.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced on Friday the Oscar-winning actress had died in Chelsea and Westminster hospital.

Dame Maggie played a number of iconic roles over the years, including Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise and the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

A statement from her children said: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Maggie Smith: Harry Potter actor’s most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall

Co-star Rob Low pays tribute to Dame Maggie as ‘lion'

American actor Rob Lowe, who appeared with Dame Maggie Smith in 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, described his late co-star as a “lion”.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another.…

Dame Maggie received Bafta nod in 1959

Dame Maggie’s career of more than half a century brought her recognition almost from the beginning, and she received an early Bafta nod for promising newcomer in 1959 for the crime film Nowhere To Go.

This was followed by Bafta nominations for Young Cassidy in 1966, Death On The Nile in 1979, California Suite in 1980, Quartet in 1982, The Secret Garden in 1994, Tea With Mussolini in 2000, Gosford Park in 2002, and The Lady In The Van in 2016.

She also won best actress gongs for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, A Private Function and The Lonely Passion Of Judith Hearne.

Her final roles included The Miracle Club, which follows a group of women from Dublin who go on a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which Violet dies.

Dame Maggie pictured in 1957, two years before she was given a Bafta nod as promising newcomer (Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer remembers ‘true national treasure'

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “true national treasure” after her death aged 89.

Writing on X, he said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.



She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.



Our thoughts are with her family and…

Maggie Smith on American fans: 'I don't go anywhere really, where they can get at me.'

Dame Maggie's death comes exactly one year after Harry Potter co-star died

Dame Maggie Smith has died exactly one year after her Harry Potter co-star, Michael Gambon, died. Gambon passed away on 27 September 2023.

He was best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in a number of the Harry Potter films. Smith starred alongside him, as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Bafta remembers Dame Maggie as ‘legend’

The British Academy Film Awards has remembered Dame Maggie Smith as a “legend” of British cinema after she passed away aged 89 on Friday.

Writing on X, Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.

“Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five Bafta’s as well as a Bafta Special Award and Bafta Fellowship during her highly acclaimed career.”

We're saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.



Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five BAFTAs as well as a BAFTA Special Award and BAFTA Fellowship during her…

Watch: Maggie Smith recalls the time a fan asked her if she really became a cat in Harry Potter

Watch: Maggie Smith complains Judi Dench is always offered acting roles first in resurfaced video

Star Trek actor George Takei pays tribute to ‘grand star'

Star Trek actor George Takei has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “grand star of screen and stage” after she died aged 89.

He said on X: “A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.”

A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.

Dame Maggie a 'true legend', says Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey, paid tribute to her as a “true legend of her generation”.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he told the BBC.

Her “magnificent” screen performances will live on, he added.

Hugh Bonneville in ‘Downton Abbey'. He paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a ‘true legend’ (ITV)

Dame Maggie: An icon for over 60 years

Popular with audiences for more than 60 years, Dame Maggie gave life to a host of memorable characters, from Muriel Spark’s passionate Edinburgh girls’ school teacher Jean Brodie, in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, to Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series and Violet Crawley in ITV drama Downton Abbey.

Her other film hits include the Sister Act franchise and Steven Spielberg’s Hook. Over her career, Smith worked with theatrical greats including Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir John Gielgud, Alan Bennett and Dame Judi Dench, while maintaining a prolific film and television presence from the 1960s onwards.

The actor was born Margaret Natalie Smith on 28 December 1934 in Ilford, Essex, the youngest child of Nathaniel Smith, a pathologist and laboratory technician from Newcastle upon Tyne, and Margaret Hutton, a Glaswegian secretary, who had fallen in love after meeting on a train to London.

Dame Maggie Smith has died, aged 89

Pictured: Dame Maggie Smith in the 1950s and 60s

Dame Maggie poses with her hand on her hat in August 1957 (Getty Images)

Dame Maggie wears a fur coat as she poses for a portrait in January 1969 (Getty Images)

Watch: Harry Potter actor's most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall

Former British PM Rishi Sunak pays tribute

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as an “icon of the stage and screen”.

Writing on X, Mr Sunak said: Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith - an icon of the stage and screen.

“She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith - an icon of the stage and screen.



She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace.

Dame Maggie’s most iconic roles

Born in Ilford, Essex, on December 28, 1934, Dame Maggie Smith was an internationally recognised actress for much of her life after playing the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

One of Dame Maggie’s most iconic roles was playing Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise.

And in 2010 she was central to the success of ITV series Downton Abbey, in her Emmy-award winning role as the acerbic Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, which she continued to play in the films.

Dame Maggie played Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise (Warner Bros)

Gyles Brandreth pays tribute to Dame Maggie

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has paid tribute to “truly great actress” Dame Maggie Smith after she died aged 89.

Writing on X, he said” The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era and a quite extraordinary life.

“She was a truly great actress, one of the greats and simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way and consequently irreplaceable.”

The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, "one of the greats" & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable.

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

British icon Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89, her two sons said in a statement. She passed away in hospital on Friday 27 September.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”