Maggie Smith tributes: JK Rowling, Harry Potter and Downton Abbey co-stars pay respect to acting legend

Dame Maggie Smith’s Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville and Harry Potter co-star Bonnie Wright have led tributes to the iconic actor after she died at the age of 89.

Bonneville, who starred alongside Dame Maggie in the ITV drama, remembered her as a “true legend of her generation” who had “sharp wit and formidable talent”.

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, recalled her favorite scene with Smith being “when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball” in the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced on Friday the Oscar-winning actress had died in Chelsea and Westminster hospital.

A statement from her children said: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Saturday 28 September 2024 00:55 , Kevin Perry

Smith’s fans came from far and wide, and included the former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno.

On X/Twitter, Bruno shared: “We met a few times I said to her once as a joke ‘you are not going to have a go at me or tell me off are you?’

“She said ‘what do you mean?’

“I said ‘Every film I have seen you in you are really strict’

“She said ‘Acting Frankie, just Acting. Now sit down shut up and be a good boy’

“Then a big laugh from her followed by one from me. Wonderful lady and great fun to be with.”

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno (ITV / This Morning)

Emma Watson says Maggie Smith was ‘a true definition of greatness’

Saturday 28 September 2024 00:40 , Kevin Perry

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, says she has grown to appreciate Smith’s achievements more as she’s gotten older.

On her Instagram Stories, Watson wrote: “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with.

“It is only as I’ve become an adult that l’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.

“She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you.”

Wizards in training: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' (Warner Bros)

Wands up to Hogwart’s best teacher Maggie Smith

Saturday 28 September 2024 00:30 , Inga Parkel

Harry Potter fans are putting their “wands up” for Maggie Smith.

Fans of the movie franchise will remember that in the sixth movie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the Hogwarts student body illuminated their wands and rose them to the sky out of respect for Professor Dumbledore after his death.

Wands up to the best teacher at Hogwarts. Farewell, Maggie Smith 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iKaLFqMG1J — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 27, 2024

‘One Tree Hill’ actor Sophia Bush says: ‘May we all be a little more like Maggie'

Friday 27 September 2024 23:55 , Kevin Perry

On Instagram, One Tree Hill and Chicago PD star Sophia Bush shared a quotation of Smith’s: “It’s true that I don’t tolerate fools - but then, they don’t tolerate me.”

Bush added her own caption: “What a legend. May we all be a little more like Maggie.”

Sir Keir Starmer remembers ‘true national treasure’

Friday 27 September 2024 23:30 , Inga Parkel

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “true national treasure” after her death aged 89.

Writing on X, he said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.



She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.



Our thoughts are with her family and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 27, 2024

Dame Maggie received Bafta nod in 1959

Friday 27 September 2024 23:00 , Inga Parkel

Dame Maggie’s career of more than half a century brought her recognition almost from the beginning, and she received an early Bafta nod for promising newcomer in 1959 for the crime film Nowhere To Go.

This was followed by Bafta nominations for Young Cassidy in 1966, Death On The Nile in 1979, California Suite in 1980, Quartet in 1982, The Secret Garden in 1994, Tea With Mussolini in 2000, Gosford Park in 2002, and The Lady In The Van in 2016.

She also won best actress gongs for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, A Private Function and The Lonely Passion Of Judith Hearne.

Her final roles included The Miracle Club, which follows a group of women from Dublin who go on a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which Violet dies.

(Getty Images)

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling says she thought Smith would ‘live forever'

Friday 27 September 2024 22:59 , Kevin Perry

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, has paid her own tribute to Dame Maggie Smith on social media.

Smith appeared in all but one of the Harry Potter films as Professor Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House and the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts under Albus Dumbledore.

“Somehow I thought she’d live forever,” wrote Rowling. “RIP Dame Maggie Smith.”

Somehow I thought she'd live forever.

RIP Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/VogfvR9nIF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 27, 2024

Bafta remembers Dame Maggie as ‘legend’

Friday 27 September 2024 22:30 , Inga Parkel

The British Academy Film Awards has remembered Dame Maggie Smith as a “legend” of British cinema after she passed away aged 89 on Friday.

Writing on X, Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.

“Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five Bafta’s as well as a Bafta Special Award and Bafta Fellowship during her highly acclaimed career.”

We're saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.



Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five BAFTAs as well as a BAFTA Special Award and BAFTA Fellowship during her… pic.twitter.com/YxQs4GAdCp — BAFTA (@BAFTA) September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith shared brilliantly blunt reason she never watched Downton Abbey before her death

Friday 27 September 2024 22:00 , Inga Parkel

Dame Maggie Smith was often open about having never seen her performance as the Dowager Countess of Grantham in ITV’s hit period drama, Downton Abbey.

So open, in fact, that she once shared a hilariously blunt reason as to why she had never watched the series.

Read more:

(BEN BLACKALL/FOCUS FEATURES)

Icon of British film and television famously admitted to having never seen the ITV period drama

Maggie Smith called ‘one of the greats’ as hilarious Harry Potter story goes viral after her death

Friday 27 September 2024 21:30 , Inga Parkel

An amusing Dame Maggie Smith anecdote about Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans recognising her in public has resurfaced following her death, aged 89.

Smith who played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, told Norton in 2015 that she used to get noticed by a lot of “small people who said hello, which was nice”.

“A whole different lot of people know me because of it. It was like I’d never existed before,” she added. “One child asked me, ‘Were you really once a cat?’ and I heard myself say, ‘Pull yourself together, how could I have been!’”

Read more:

(Reuters)

‘It’s only since Downton that people seem to recognise me,’ the star once admitted

The View hosts pause show to pay tribute to ‘brilliant’ Maggie Smith

Friday 27 September 2024 21:00 , Inga Parkel

Whoopi Goldberg’s fellow The View co-hosts stepped in to pay tribute to her former Sister Act co-star Maggie Smith on the latest episode of the daytime talk show.

Read more:

Maggie Smith and Joy Behar (Getty Images)

Smith starred alongside ‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg in the Sister Act film series

Whoopi Goldberg shares Sister Act throwback in tribute to co-star Maggie Smith: ‘One of a kind’

Friday 27 September 2024 20:50 , Inga Parkel

Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to her Sister Act co-star Dame Maggie Smith following her death at the age of 89.

Smith played Reverend Mother Superior in the hit 1992 comedy that starred Goldberg as a lounge singer who goes into witness protection in a convent.

On Instagram, Goldberg wrote: “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind’.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family... RIP.”

Read more:

(Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Goldberg remembered the late actor as ‘a great woman and a brilliant actress’

Friday 27 September 2024 20:40 , Inga Parkel

Maggie Smith faced several health challenges over the years, including breast cancer

Friday 27 September 2024 20:30 , Inga Parkel

Although Maggie Smith’s cause of death has not been disclosed, her sons shared that she died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by her friends and family.

Over the years, the legendary actor had been open about the health challenges she faced, including her battle with breast cancer, her Graves’ disease diagnosis, hip replacement surgery and glaucoma.

Breast Cancer

Smith revealed that while she was filming the sixth Harry Potter movie – The Half-Blood Prince – she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had been feeling a little rum. I didn’t think it was anything serious because years ago I felt a lump and it was benign. I assumed this would be too,” she told The Times in 2009.

For two years, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation to treat her cancer. She was later declared cancer-free.

Graves’ Disease

In 1988, just as she had begun her performance in the Tony-nominated play Lettice and Lovage, Smith was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, a common autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

According to a 1990 report by The New York Times: “Medication, and determination enabled her to play out her yearlong contract (missing only one performance), but the facial disfigurement that resulted – protrusion of the eyeballs and puffiness around the eyes, in particular – was not getting better.”

Her diagnosis came shortly after she suffered a broken arm and fractured shoulder from falling off a bicycle.

“It’s been kind of like a fog of despair, really,” she told the publication at the time. “It was ghastly having a broken arm; ghastly with the play, letting everybody down; and on top of that, I looked absolutely frightening, and didn’t know which way to turn.”

Hip Replacement

Smith was reportedly forced to miss the 2016 Golden Globe Awards as she recovered from hip replacement surgery. She had been nominated for her lead performance in the comedy-drama The Lady in the Van.

Glaucoma

In a 2016 interview with The Telegraph, Smith confirmed she was partially blind due to glaucoma.

“Forgive me for looking at you like this. It’s because I’m blind in one eye, not being furtive,” she said to the interviewer.

King Charles praises Maggie Smith’s ‘warmth and wit’ in touching tribute to late film star

Friday 27 September 2024 20:22 , Inga Parkel

King Charles III has praised the late Dame Maggie Smith for her “warmth and wit” after the actor’s death at the age of 89.

The monarch shared his statement alongside a photograph of the pair speaking at the Pride Of Britain awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel in October 2016.

Read more:

(Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The monarch remembered Smith as a ‘national treasure’

Daniel Radcliffe remembers ‘fierce’ Maggie Smith in heartfelt tribute

Friday 27 September 2024 20:08 , Inga Parkel

Daniel Radcliffe has paid a heartfelt tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Maggie Smith in a lengthy statement shared with Variety.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her,” Radcliffe said.

“The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the Harry Potter films.”

He added: “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny.

“I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Maggie Smith in Harry Potter (Warner Bros)

Star Trek actor George Takei pays tribute to ‘grand star’

Friday 27 September 2024 20:00 , Inga Parkel

Star Trek actor George Takei has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “grand star of screen and stage” after she died aged 89.

He said on X: “A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.”

A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith’s most iconic roles

Friday 27 September 2024 19:50 , Inga Parkel

Born in Ilford, Essex, on December 28, 1934, Dame Maggie Smith was an internationally recognised actress for much of her life after playing the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

One of Dame Maggie’s most iconic roles was playing Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise.

And in 2010 she was central to the success of ITV series Downton Abbey, in her Emmy-award winning role as the acerbic Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, which she continued to play in the films.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former British PM Rishi Sunak pays tribute

Friday 27 September 2024 19:40 , Inga Parkel

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as an “icon of the stage and screen”.

Writing on X, Mr Sunak said: Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith - an icon of the stage and screen.

“She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith - an icon of the stage and screen.



She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 27, 2024

Friday 27 September 2024 19:31 , Inga Parkel

Maggie Smith’s death comes exactly one year after Harry Potter co-star’s passing

Friday 27 September 2024 19:20 , Inga Parkel

Maggie Smith’s heartbreaking death coincidentally comes exactly one year after the passing of her Harry Potter co-star Michael Gambon.

The Irish actor, who starred as Professor Dumbledore, died on September 27, 2023, at the age of 82.

Other Harry Potter stars who have died include Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Leslie Phillips (voice of the sorting hat), both of whom died in 2022.

Find the list of other Harry Potter stars who’ve died over the years:

Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy) in 2021

Verne Troyer (goblin Griphook) in 2018

John Hurt (Garrick Ollivander) in 2017

Alan Rickman (Professor Snape) in 2016

Dave Legeno (Fenrir Greyback) in 2014

Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley) in 2013

Timothy Bateson (voice of house elf Kreacher) in 2009

Robert Knox (Marcus Belby) in 2008

Richard Harris (the original Dumbledore) in 2002

What roles did Maggie Smith win Oscars for?

Friday 27 September 2024 19:10 , Inga Parkel

Over the course of her iconic, years-long film career, Maggie Smith earned an astounding six Oscar nominations, of which she won two.

Smith won her first Academy Award in 1969 for her lead role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She won her second nearly 10 years later in 1978 for her supporting role in California Suite.

She earned three other Best Supporting Actress nominations for her roles in Othello (1965), A Room with a View (1985) and Gosford Park (2001), as well as a second Best Lead Actress nod in 1972 for her performance in Travels with My Aunt.

(AP1979)

Maggie Smith’s best Downton Abbey quotes

Friday 27 September 2024 19:00 , Inga Parkel

Maggie Smith once said of her role in Downton Abbey: “I am deeply grateful for the work… but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn’t really feel I was acting.”

Her character Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, became a fan-favourite thanks to her zingy lines in the period drama – and perhaps it was Smith’s affinity with the wise woman, and her own acerbic wit, that enabled her to deliver them so well.

In celebration of Downton Abbey’s 10th anniversary in 2020, The Independent’s Ellie Harrison compiled Smith’s best quotes from the show…

Read more:

(Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The Dowager Countess of Grantham’s zingiest quotes, on everything from romance to class

Co-star Rob Lowe pays tribute to Dame Maggie as ‘lion’

Friday 27 September 2024 18:50 , Inga Parkel

American actor Rob Lowe, who appeared with Dame Maggie Smith in 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, described his late co-star as a “lion”.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms Smith!”

Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another.… pic.twitter.com/wjJCL7FqWf — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 27, 2024

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shares favorite Maggie Smith scene

Friday 27 September 2024 18:40 , Inga Parkel

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, has paid tribute to the“revered head of Gryffindor house” Maggie Smith, in the wake of her death.

“Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time,” Wright, 33, wrote on Instagram.

Maggie Smith ‘turns’ on Judi Dench in resurfaced clip

Friday 27 September 2024 18:30 , Inga Parkel

A memorable moment from the 2018 documentary Tea With the Dames is circulating on X following the death of Maggie Smith.

In the scene, Smith is seen speaking to fellow dame and actor Judi Dench.

“We’re gonna work forever if we’re asked,” Dench says, to which Smith responds: “But you’re always asked first, if I may say so.”

“Don’t turn on me!” Dench replies, with Smith joking: “I’m turning on you. It’s all coming out now.”

rip to one of the greatest, maggie smith, may you continue to be cutthroat wherever you may be pic.twitter.com/MVyEUpRd37 — amy elouise (@foxgrove_) September 27, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla are ‘deeply saddened’ by the death of ‘national treasure’ Maggie Smith

Friday 27 September 2024 18:20 , Inga Parkel

King Charles has shared a message of condolence following the passing of Maggie Smith.

“My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage,” he said in a statement.

A message of condolence from His Majesty The King following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/SiKw8EEHva — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2024

Downton Abbey thanks ‘British icon' Maggie Smith for ‘everything’

Friday 27 September 2024 18:10 , Inga Parkel

The official Downton Abbey X account has shared a tribute to star Maggie Smith.

A true British icon. Thank you for everything, Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/FM3aQjv5Rq — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith fans remember actor’s ‘early years’ before Harry Potter and Downton Abbey

Friday 27 September 2024 18:00 , Inga Parkel

One Maggie Smith fan has shared an old clip from the actor’s 1975 appearance on The Carol Burnett Show.

“Everyone will be talking about Harry Potter and Downton, but early years Maggie Smith was so so good,” they praised.

Everyone will be talking about Harry Potter and Downton, but early years Maggie Smith was so so good. pic.twitter.com/YC8YlP5nFp — Tom Wilson 🇺🇦 (@feedthedrummer) September 27, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg shares Sister Act throwback in tribute to co-star Maggie Smith: ‘One of a kind’

Friday 27 September 2024 17:50 , Inga Parkel

Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to her Sister Act co-star Dame Maggie Smith following her death at the age of 89.

Smith played Reverend Mother Superior in the hit 1992 comedy that starred Goldberg as a lounge singer who goes into witness protection in a convent.

On Instagram, Goldberg wrote: “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind’.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family... RIP.”

Read more:

(Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Goldberg remembered the late actor as ‘a great woman and a brilliant actress’

The View hosts pause show to pay tribute to ‘brilliant’ Maggie Smith

Friday 27 September 2024 17:40 , Inga Parkel

Whoopi Goldberg’s fellow The View co-hosts stepped in to pay tribute to her former Sister Act co-star Maggie Smith on the latest episode of the daytime talk show.

Read more:

Maggie Smith and Joy Behar (Getty Images)

Smith starred alongside ‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg in the Sister Act film series

Rupert Grint’s Instagram profile picture takes on new meaning after Maggie Smith death

Friday 27 September 2024 17:30 , Inga Parkel

Since he first opened his Instagram account, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint’s profile picture has been a precious photo of Maggie Smith planting a kiss on his cheek.

(Rupert Grint on Instagram)

Harry Potter fans share favorite Professor McGonagall scenes

Friday 27 September 2024 17:20 , Inga Parkel

RIP Maggie Smith, this was one of my favourite scenes from Harry Potter with professor mcgonagall 💔 pic.twitter.com/Qe61BS7u9w — Aaron Paul - ImHybrid (@HYBRlD) September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith called ‘one of the greats’ as hilarious Harry Potter story goes viral after her death

Friday 27 September 2024 17:15 , Inga Parkel

An amusing Dame Maggie Smith anecdote about Harry Potter and Downton Abbey fans recognising her in public has resurfaced following her death, aged 89.

Smith who played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, told Norton in 2015 that she used to get noticed by a lot of “small people who said hello, which was nice”.

“A whole different lot of people know me because of it. It was like I’d never existed before,” she added. “One child asked me, ‘Were you really once a cat?’ and I heard myself say, ‘Pull yourself together, how could I have been!’”

Read more:

(BBC)

‘It’s only since Downton that people seem to recognise me,’ the star once admitted

Maggie Smith shared brilliantly blunt reason she never watched Downton Abbey before her death

Friday 27 September 2024 17:07 , Inga Parkel

Dame Maggie Smith was often open about having never seen her performance as the Dowager Countess of Grantham in ITV’s hit period drama, Downton Abbey.

So open, in fact, that she once shared a hilariously blunt reason as to why she had never watched the series.

Read more:

(AP)

Icon of British film and television famously admitted to having never seen the ITV period drama

Dame Maggie's most memorable scenes from acting career spanning 70 years

Friday 27 September 2024 16:57 , Alex Croft

Whoopi Goldberg pays tribute to “one-of-a-kind” Maggie Smith

Friday 27 September 2024 16:56 , Alex Croft

American actress Whoopi Goldberg has said she felt “lucky” to have worked with Maggie Smith in a tribute on social media.

Goldberg and Dame Maggie starred together in Sister Act, in which the former played Deloris Can Cartier and the latter played Reverend Mother Superior.

Sharing a picture of the two on the set of Sister Act on Instagram, Goldberg described her as “one-of-a-kind”.

She wrote in her post: “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind’. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family... RIP.”

Maggie Smith and Whoopi Goldberg (Getty Images)

Sir Ian McKellen imitates perfectly Maggie Smith on the Graham Norton Show

Friday 27 September 2024 16:48 , Alex Croft

Watch: Oscar-winning Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star dies, aged 89

Friday 27 September 2024 15:44 , Alexander Butler

Harry Potter actor’s most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall

Friday 27 September 2024 15:41 , Alexander Butler

Maggie Smith: Harry Potter actor’s most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall

Co-star Rob Low pays tribute to Dame Maggie as ‘lion'

Friday 27 September 2024 15:29 , Jane Dalton

American actor Rob Lowe, who appeared with Dame Maggie Smith in 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, described his late co-star as a “lion”.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another.… pic.twitter.com/wjJCL7FqWf — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 27, 2024

Dame Maggie received Bafta nod in 1959

Friday 27 September 2024 15:27 , Jane Dalton

Dame Maggie’s career of more than half a century brought her recognition almost from the beginning, and she received an early Bafta nod for promising newcomer in 1959 for the crime film Nowhere To Go.

This was followed by Bafta nominations for Young Cassidy in 1966, Death On The Nile in 1979, California Suite in 1980, Quartet in 1982, The Secret Garden in 1994, Tea With Mussolini in 2000, Gosford Park in 2002, and The Lady In The Van in 2016.

She also won best actress gongs for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, A Private Function and The Lonely Passion Of Judith Hearne.

Her final roles included The Miracle Club, which follows a group of women from Dublin who go on a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, and 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which Violet dies.

Dame Maggie pictured in 1957, two years before she was given a Bafta nod as promising newcomer (Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer remembers ‘true national treasure'

Friday 27 September 2024 15:18 , Alexander Butler

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “true national treasure” after her death aged 89.

Writing on X, he said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.



She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.



Our thoughts are with her family and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith on American fans: 'I don't go anywhere really, where they can get at me.'

Friday 27 September 2024 15:16 , Alexander Butler

Dame Maggie's death comes exactly one year after Harry Potter co-star died

Friday 27 September 2024 15:12 , Alexander Butler

Dame Maggie Smith has died exactly one year after her Harry Potter co-star, Michael Gambon, died. Gambon passed away on 27 September 2023.

He was best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in a number of the Harry Potter films. Smith starred alongside him, as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Bafta remembers Dame Maggie as ‘legend’

Friday 27 September 2024 15:10 , Alexander Butler

The British Academy Film Awards has remembered Dame Maggie Smith as a “legend” of British cinema after she passed away aged 89 on Friday.

Writing on X, Bafta said: “We’re saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.

“Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five Bafta’s as well as a Bafta Special Award and Bafta Fellowship during her highly acclaimed career.”

We're saddened to hear that actor Dame Maggie Smith, best known for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.



Dame Maggie was a legend of British stage and screen, winning five BAFTAs as well as a BAFTA Special Award and BAFTA Fellowship during her… pic.twitter.com/YxQs4GAdCp — BAFTA (@BAFTA) September 27, 2024

Watch: Maggie Smith recalls the time a fan asked her if she really became a cat in Harry Potter

Friday 27 September 2024 15:05 , Alexander Butler

Watch: Maggie Smith complains Judi Dench is always offered acting roles first in resurfaced video

Friday 27 September 2024 15:04 , Alexander Butler

Star Trek actor George Takei pays tribute to ‘grand star'

Friday 27 September 2024 15:04 , Alexander Butler

Star Trek actor George Takei has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a “grand star of screen and stage” after she died aged 89.

He said on X: “A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.”

A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2024

Dame Maggie a 'true legend', says Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville

Friday 27 September 2024 15:00 , Alexander Butler

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Dame Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey, paid tribute to her as a “true legend of her generation”.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he told the BBC.

Her “magnificent” screen performances will live on, he added.

Hugh Bonneville in ‘Downton Abbey'. He paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as a ‘true legend’ (ITV)

Dame Maggie: An icon for over 60 years

Friday 27 September 2024 14:58 , Alexander Butler

Popular with audiences for more than 60 years, Dame Maggie gave life to a host of memorable characters, from Muriel Spark’s passionate Edinburgh girls’ school teacher Jean Brodie, in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, to Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series and Violet Crawley in ITV drama Downton Abbey.

Her other film hits include the Sister Act franchise and Steven Spielberg’s Hook. Over her career, Smith worked with theatrical greats including Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir John Gielgud, Alan Bennett and Dame Judi Dench, while maintaining a prolific film and television presence from the 1960s onwards.

The actor was born Margaret Natalie Smith on 28 December 1934 in Ilford, Essex, the youngest child of Nathaniel Smith, a pathologist and laboratory technician from Newcastle upon Tyne, and Margaret Hutton, a Glaswegian secretary, who had fallen in love after meeting on a train to London.

Dame Maggie Smith has died, aged 89

Pictured: Dame Maggie Smith in the 1950s and 60s

Friday 27 September 2024 14:52 , Alexander Butler

Dame Maggie poses with her hand on her hat in August 1957 (Getty Images)

Dame Maggie wears a fur coat as she poses for a portrait in January 1969 (Getty Images)

Watch: Harry Potter actor's most iconic scene as Professor McGonagall

Friday 27 September 2024 14:48 , Alexander Butler

Former British PM Rishi Sunak pays tribute

Friday 27 September 2024 14:47 , Alexander Butler

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith as an “icon of the stage and screen”.

Writing on X, Mr Sunak said: Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith - an icon of the stage and screen.

“She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Maggie Smith - an icon of the stage and screen.



She touched many lives across many generations with her incredible performances. Rest in peace. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 27, 2024

Dame Maggie’s most iconic roles

Friday 27 September 2024 14:43 , Alexander Butler

Born in Ilford, Essex, on December 28, 1934, Dame Maggie Smith was an internationally recognised actress for much of her life after playing the fanatical teacher Jean Brodie in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie.

One of Dame Maggie’s most iconic roles was playing Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise.

And in 2010 she was central to the success of ITV series Downton Abbey, in her Emmy-award winning role as the acerbic Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, which she continued to play in the films.

Dame Maggie played Professor McGonagall in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise (Warner Bros)

Gyles Brandreth pays tribute to Dame Maggie

Friday 27 September 2024 14:39 , Alexander Butler

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has paid tribute to “truly great actress” Dame Maggie Smith after she died aged 89.

Writing on X, he said” The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era and a quite extraordinary life.

“She was a truly great actress, one of the greats and simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way and consequently irreplaceable.”

The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, “one of the greats” & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/34EOnE4Zgp — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 27, 2024

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Friday 27 September 2024 14:33 , Alexander Butler

British icon Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89, her two sons said in a statement. She passed away in hospital on Friday 27 September.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Dame Maggie Smith has passed away aged 89 (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Remembering Maggie Smith: IMDb shares compilation of legend’s movie career

Friday 27 September 2024 20:37 , Kevin Perry