Maggy Howarth, artist-designer who revived the ancient art of decorative pebble mosaics – obituary

Maggy Howarth, who has died aged 79, was a specialist in decorative pebble mosaics, her work ranging from highly intricate designs for formal situations to small pieces for domestic settings.

Pebble mosaic goes back centuries; the earliest known example, a chequerboard pattern at Gordium in Turkey, dates from the eighth century BC. The ancient Greeks made floors from pebbles, while the Chinese, the Moors in Spain and Renaissance designers in Italy extended the idea into the garden. The technique spread to England: a mid-18th-century stableyard at Whitehaven Castle in Cumbria depicts the Earl of Lancaster’s foxhounds, while in the early 20th century windmills and anchors were incorporated into pavements at Lytham St Annes.

It was while redesigning her own cottage garden in Lancashire in the early 1980s that Maggy Howarth first experimented with pebbles, inspired by a tradition of cobblework that she had observed in nearby towns and villages. “I wanted to make a small decorative area for my own pleasure and as a welcome for visitors,” she recalled.

When people saw the result, a simple depiction of the sun in black and white stones, and seemed to like it, she recalled, “I suddenly thought, I might be able to make a living out of this.” In 1988 she founded Cobblestone Designs (later the Maggy Howarth Studios).

It took two years to find enough paid work to establish the business on a secure footing. Her first commission was a mosaic for a council estate in Warrington, depicting a king on a horse. Soon her designs began appearing all over the country, in town and city centres, outside hospitals and schools and in parks, gardens, summerhouses, conservatories and for a variety of sites outside private homes.

Maggy Howarth’s distinctive style, much of it based on abstract geometric designs, made her pieces instantly recognisable. It had movement and energy, with swirls, curlicues and sweeping curves. Many pieces were figurative and highly decorative, filled with exotic birds, mythological sea creatures and swirling leaves and flowers.

Among public commissions she worked with her husband, Boris, a letter carver, on a mosaic for the Dunblane Memorial Garden, commemorating the schoolchildren who died in a mass shooting in 1996. Private commissions included an elaborate design for Mark and Arabella Lennox-Boyd at Gresgarth Hall in Lancashire and a huge mosaic portraying Christopher Lloyd’s dachshunds at Great Dixter in Sussex.

For many years Maggy Howarth sourced most of her pebbles from British beaches, rivers and quarries – always with the appropriate permits as it is illegal to collect the stones otherwise. As licences became more difficult to obtain due to environmental concerns, she began importing stones, having discovered various places, such as China, that provided good material. Other materials – cut stone, slate, glass beads and ceramic shards – she used sparingly for special effects.

She and her team would spend weeks sorting stones into matching sizes and colours on huge wooden trays, and in response to the vagaries of the British climate Maggy Howarth developed a pre-cast method of building even large and intricate mosaics in her workshop.

She would place pebbles face down in shaped moulds, working sand around them, before filling the spaces with grout, then cement, which she would leave to harden. After removing the moulds, the underside of each piece formed the pebble surface and the finished mosaics would then be assembled on site like a jigsaw puzzle.

She was born Margaret Hogg on August 6 1944 in Warrington, Cheshire, to George Hogg and Annie, née Joyce. In 1966, after graduating in fine art from Reading University, she married Boris Howarth, a folk singer, later an artist and theatre director, and together with the poet Adrian Mitchell they founded the Lancaster Street Theatre.

Later they joined a theatrical collective that staged outdoor shows in Britain and around the world. “I used to design and make the sets and costumes, then get into the costumes and do the shows,” Maggy Howarth recalled. But after nearly 20 years she had nothing to show for the work she had done: “I’d made lovely things, but everything you make for theatre is temporary: it only works at that moment, in the context of the poetry and the music and the performance. After that it’s just a heap of rubbish on the bonfire. I thought: wouldn’t it be nice to make things that lasted?”

Boris Howarth died in 2009 and subsequently their son George joined her to help run the studio. Increasingly Maggy Howarth focused on working with clients on the designs, leaving most of the physical labour to others. She retired in 2020.

Maggy Howarth published two handbooks: The Art of Pebble Mosaics: Creative Designs and Techniques for Paths, Patios and Walls, and The Complete Pebble Mosaic Handbook. Her advice to beginners was: “start with something simple”.

She is survived by her son George who is currently installing pebble mosaics at Balmoral and Sandringham commissioned by King Charles.

Maggy Howarth, born August 6 1944, died July 15 2024

