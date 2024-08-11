Magic dance: Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard wins the first – and maybe last – Olympic gold in breaking

This year's Games have marked the Olympic debut of breaking, bringing hip-hop fans flocking to the pop-up Urban Park at Paris's Place de la Concorde to watch the world's best b-boys and b-girls show off their moves. But with the Los Angeles Olympic organisers having decided to leave breaking off the agenda in 2028, the event's future is looking uncertain.

Do you know the name of the event that modern Olympic Games founder Pierre de Coubertin won his only gold medal in? Surely the man behind the modern pentathlon – an event combining fencing, swimming, show-jumping, cross-country running and shooting that gives you a rather worrying glimpse into the high-octane lifestyle expected of a 20th century gentleman – must himself have been something of an all-rounder.

Like most pieces of trivia, it's a bit of a trick question – the event no longer exists. De Coubertin won the 1912 gold medal for literature, having submitted his poem – "Ode to Sport" – under a false name. It was the first year that the nascent Games had broadened their scope to include artistic as well as sporting competitions, a feature that would continue for decades until 1948. The decision marked the nature of the Games as something shifting rather than stilted, static – even stuck in time.

“I go up there with truly nothing in my head,” he said. “I just go up there and whatever the music dictates me to do, I do, and I think that because of that I can create some magic moments.”



